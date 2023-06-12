TRAILRUN ALTA VALTELLINA | Sportdimontagna.com

A truly spectacular 2023 edition, the one staged this morning in the suggestive location of the Viola valley. For the TrailRun Alta Valtellina organizing committee, the first reason for satisfaction came from the new participation record with more than 350 members; that is, an increase of nearly a hundred over last year.

An unmistakable sign that this running event continues to arouse ever-increasing interest, thanks above all to the natural beauty and unique landscapes that distinguish it. Nature did the rest, giving the competitors a wonderful sunny day and an ideal temperature to fully enjoy the adrenaline and magic of the competition.

In the 21 km competitive race Simone Gilardi dei Falchi-Lecco, born in 1991, conquers the top step of the podium by putting his signature on the race in 1h42’29”. Second place for the athlete from the home team (Atletica Alta Valtellina 1h43’45”) Alan Martinelli, followed by Panatti Erik from Chiavenna, from the Amici Madonna della Neve team, who conquered the bronze medal of the day with a time of 1h45’43”.

There is no story in the women’s event: the cross-country skiing champion Marianna Longa of the Sporting Club Livigno secures first place with a time of 2h03’44”, ahead respectively Raffella Rossi of Team Valtellina (2h11’59”) and Cinzia Cucchi from ASD Castelraider (2h13’56”).

The 11 km non-competitive sees a brilliant Davide Mazzucchi cross the finish line first, finishing the race in 1h03’11”, overtaking Davide Viviani and Marco Negri. In the women’s event, the very young Veronica Silvestri from Livigno still earns the medal gold with the fantastic time of 1h08’46”, repeating the success of the Energy2Run 2022 and narrowly beating the first time of the last edition (almost 20 seconds). The home athlete Elisa Compagnoni instead takes second place, ahead of the very young Marta Bellotti.

Great satisfaction for all the winners of the day who now consider TrailRun Alta Valtellina a fixed and absolutely unmissable appointment to start the summer season in the best possible way. In addition to the foot trials, after a few years of hiatus, the non-competitive walk also returned to the scene with more than 50 people at the start who, accompanied by the volunteers of the CAI Valdidentro, shared a wonderful convivial trek while also enjoying an excellent breakfast at high altitude .

Not even the little athletes spared their energy: more than 80 children and teenagers put themselves to the test in the various challenges, living an exciting and fun experience to try to win the rich prizes up for grabs. «A truly memorable day, which demonstrates how passion and collaboration are the key to success – underlines the President of the Pro Loco Valdidentro Daniele Trabucchi, expressing great satisfaction and thanking the many volunteers, collaborators, Athletics Alta Valtellina and the Associations, all essential to the success of the event thanks to an impeccable organization -. Naturally, a heartfelt thanks also goes to Crazy, the main partner of this extraordinary edition, and to the numerous local sponsors, who constantly support the sporting event by helping to promote the area in the best possible way, in particular to those who supplied the products for the athletes allowing us to offer a very rich race package».

And if the TrailRun represents the first major event of the season, the Valdidentro summer is ready to amaze and excite young and old with its countless proposals and initiatives…

CLICK HERE for the rankings!!