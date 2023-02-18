Training at 50 and over it may seem like a difficult if not impossible challenge. What is the point in fact, one wonders, to work hard and really commit oneself when the physical decay begins to become more evident? What is evident to many if not all is also corroborated by science: between the ages of 35 and 55, you lose about 10% of your VO2max, i.e. the resistance capacity, which continues with a loss of about 1% per year. AND from 50 years of age onwards there is also a reduction of about 1%-2% of muscle mass every year.

Training at 50: Do’s and Don’ts

The Sarcopenia – this is the name of the significant loss of muscle mass and strength from around the age of 50 – is a physiological process of normal agingand if for many at the beginning it is not visible because one loses strength but not weight (it is the so-called “skinny fat” body composition, whereby you lose muscle but not fat mass), already at the age of 60, 1 person out of 6 suffers the consequences in terms of lower physical efficiency, predisposition to accidental injuries, chronic pain, decrease in functional capacity. And this in healthy subjects, without considering the situations dictated by particular pathologies. Here because it’s even more important to keep fit at 50.

But what does training mean for a person, man or woman, who is approaching old age? What sport can you do as a workout at 50? It certainly doesn’t mean the same thing as for a 30-year-old, so it’s useless to think about performance. Definitely more important to know that there are 3 parameters to take into consideration: endurance, strength and joint mobility.

Endurance training at age 50

Resistence it is a term that can scare you, because it suggests prolonged and exhausting workouts. That’s not what you have to do. However regular aerobic activity, whether it’s running, using the bicycle, walking, hiking, swimming but also some sports games, with a little method it is able to give unexpected results. It is known that starting to play sports with an aerobic component after the age of 40, or continuing to do so even after the age of 50, significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases and all their related problems. The I swimwhich is excellent not only for its resistance qualities but also because it activates many muscles in a non-traumatic situation for the joints, is excellent (even if it is not really true that it is a complete sport and can also have its cons).

a corsa obviously, which for those starting from scratch can be traumatic for the joints and must be handled with care. There walk, which can also be the antechamber of the race or a real aerobic motor activity. The cycling in all its forms, from road bikes to MTBs and why not even e-bikes, which are also excellent forms of training. But from this point of view they are also very good all courses in the dance-fitness gymwhich are definitely aerobic, metabolic, and fit virtually everyone’s abilities.

Strength training at age 50

The other term that can scare is forza. Because one imagines who knows what barbells loaded with weight plates. It is not so. But it is true that strength training after 50 can change your life. Strength training even after the age of 50 not only maintains muscle tone and, by stimulating the production of testosterone in both men and women, has many other positive consequences for health, but it is also a panacea for joints and general functionality. The ideal thing would always be to be followed by someone with an expert eye, by contacting a personal trainer or by attending a gym. But with a few home fitness equipment, a good training program and the right caution that prevents you from overdoing it, you can also do strength exercises at home.

Joint mobility at age 50

Finally the joint mobility. Which is reduced as a result of normal aging processes but also due to an increasingly sedentary life. It’s that thing where we can no longer bend forward or sideways, spread our legs, twist our backs, and so on. And this is perhaps the easiest thing to train: just dedicate a few tens of minutes a day to stretching, even every day in moments of relaxation if not a couple of times a week between one workout and another. Or there are excellent disciplines, such as yoga or pilates, which you can start practicing even at the age of 50 and which are perfect for maintaining excellent mobility and flexibility of muscles and skeletal system.

