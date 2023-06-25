Training camp, nomination, travel plans: The DFB timetable up to the Women’s World Cup

As of: 06/24/2023 9:17 p.m

A two-part training camp, another test match and an early flight – that is the timetable of the German Football Association (DFB) until the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20th to August 20th, 2023).

The training camps

In Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, the team is to be prepared for a tournament in two phases: from June 20th to 27th and from June 30th to July 9th. There is a short break in between. The flight to Australia is scheduled for July 11th.

The tryouts

The DFB had selected the test match opponents with a view to the group phase. In addition to Colombia, Germany will also meet South Korea and Morocco there. Duels with other teams from Asia and Africa should help in the preparation – hence the comparisons with Vietnam in Offenbach, where a heavily weakened German team found it very difficult, and Zambia in Fürth on July 7 (8:30 p.m., live on ARD and on sportschau.de).

After the World Cup dress rehearsal against Zambia, national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will reduce her 28-strong squad to the 23 World Cup players. The announcement is scheduled for July 8th.

The travel plans

On July 11th, the DFB entourage will board the plane to Australia – enough time to overcome travel stress and jet lag before the first game on July 24th.

The World Cup timetable at a glance When? What? Where? June 20 – 28 Training camp in Herzogenaurach June 24 2-1 friendly win against Vietnam Offenbach July 1 – 8 Training camp in Herzogenaurach July 7 Friendly against Zambia Fürth July 8 Squad announcement July 11 Departure for Sydney July 24, 10:30 am World Cup match against Morocco Melbourne July 30, 11am World Cup match against Colombia Sydney August 3 World Cup match against South Korea Brisbane

The WM quarters

The DFB has decided on a quarter in the Central Coast region. The “Regional Sporting and Recreation Complex” in Tuggerah is about 100 kilometers by car north of Sydney, where the second group game against Colombia (07/30) is taking place.

For the other two preliminary round games, significantly more travel is necessary. It’s almost 1,000 kilometers to the south to Melbourne (game against Morocco, July 24) and more than 800 kilometers to the north to Brisbane (game against South Korea, August 3).

