Training in the dark and a football atmosphere. Squash player Švec shined in Nigeria

He has traveled almost the whole world with squash, the last time he checked Africa off his list when he visited Nigeria for the first time. “I only miss Antarctica, I’ll probably never play there,” laughs Švec from Viktoria, Brno, who in Nigeria had to deal with situations he doesn’t normally encounter. made the organizers a hotspot, booking the court for training was problematic,” he explains.

What he had to reckon with, on the other hand, was a lot of heat. “It was very difficult to play in it, but I think I coped with it very well compared to other foreign players. That’s why I got this far,” says Švec, who excelled in Africa. He defeated Egyptian players who should be better prepared for the temperature-demanding conditions. In the semi-finals, he dealt with the Egyptian Mazen Gamal – the 61st player in the world ranking.

Photo: Irena Vanišová Squash player Martin Švec (pictured) and Jakub Solnický.

“I managed to cook it in the crazy heat, I rank it among my best results. Only Jan Koukal won the tournament with a subsidy of 10,000 dollars, I managed to reach the finals of this category for the third time in Africa. I’m just sorry that I didn’t make it and after super performances came a weaker one,” says Švec, who lost 0:3 in sets to England’s Curtis Malik in the final.