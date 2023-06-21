Training in the summer in the heat? 10 tips to do it without suffering

Physical exercise stimulates the production of endorphins, a panacea for well-being. During the summer, with good weather and sunlight, training, especially outdoors, has an even more positive effect on mood and the body in general. In fact, doing exercises in this season favors the synthesis of serotonin and conveys a feeling of calm, happiness and general well-being, enhances muscle results as it promotes muscle efficiency by increasing the ability to generate strength and resistance, and improves physical and mental well-being.

Training in the summer in the heat? What the expert says

Giacomo Spazzini, founder and CEO of GS Loft, the club in Italy specializing in psycho-physical well-being and longevity, explains: “Summer is a great time to start practicing physical activity for many reasons. Regular exercise during this time of year helps reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, some forms of cancer, and promotes better lung and respiratory function. Playing sports in the summer also improves cognitive function and attention. In fact, physical activity increases blood flow to the brain, promotes neurogenesis (the formation of new brain cells) and favors the production of neural growth factors, which improve memory, learning and the ability to concentrate. In summer all these factors are enhanced. Training this season helps improve the balance between free radical production and antioxidant capacity, reducing oxidative stress and promoting overall health. Being able to take advantage of the benefits of this time of year is a huge advantage for anyone who wants to improve their physical and mental well-being.”

10 tips for training in the summer in the heat and taking advantage of the warm season without suffering

For all these reasons, Giacomo Spazzini invites you not to be intimidated by the increase in temperatures and offers ten simple and effective tips for regaining physical and mental fitness in the open air, in company or alone, and without the need for specific equipment.

1.Set clear goals

Before starting, it is good to define the goals you want to achieve. Setting clear and real goals, in fact, promotes motivation and constancy aimed at achieving the objectives. They could be related to weight loss, increased strength, cosmetic improvement, increased vitality, training for a competition or any other need. During the summer it is good to keep in mind that training can become more demanding due to the higher temperatures, but these conditions actually improve cardiorespiratory endurance, bringing benefits to the whole body. Metabolism speeds up because high temperatures require more effort for the body to cool down, thus burning more calories. In practice, with the same activity in the summer you burn more, and therefore it is possible to achieve some results more quickly and with less effort.

2. Choosing the right moment

If during the winter the gym protects us from the inconvenience of bad weather and allows you to train freely at any time of the day, in the summer it is advisable to organize yourself according to the temperatures: it is better to avoid exercising during the hottest hours of the day, i.e. from 11.00 to about 17.00, when the sun is at its peak to avoid unpleasant heat strokes. Much better to train early in the morning or late in the evening, when the temperature is cooler and the air is less humid. Furthermore, in summer you have more time available because the days get longer and it is possible to enjoy more natural light: using it to introduce new habits helps to keep them constant in the long term.

3. Stay hydrated

The minimum amount of water to drink when temperatures start to rise is two liters a day. Training outdoors can make you sweat a lot, which is why it’s a good idea to replenish lost fluids by always carrying a bottle of water with you and drinking frequently during training without waiting to feel thirsty. Very useful to avoid the feeling of exhaustion after training and to shorten recovery times are drinks that contain mineral salts. In this regard, you can read which supplements and sports drinks to use and when to drink them.

4. Vary your workouts

Sunny days allow you to experience different outdoor activities, such as running, cycling, swimming, hiking with friends or high-intensity workouts. Varying the type of movement allows you to work on different muscle groups and makes the activity challenging and less boring, especially if done in different places, with a different landscape as a backdrop. In fact, running outdoors adds emotional benefits, it can in fact be one more opportunity to socialise, connect with friends and enjoy your free time actively. Training while having fun is essential because our body is always guided by our mind and, consequently, the more we do pleasant workouts, the more we will get results in a short time.

5. Take advantage of the environment

A good idea is to take advantage of your surroundings when exercising outdoors. Benches or steps can be used to perform step-ups or triceps exercises, while body weight during squats, push-ups and lunges can be a valid solution to weights to perform resistance exercises or high intensity circuits.

6. Protect the skin

Before each outdoor workout it is advisable to apply a water and sweat resistant sunscreen to protect the skin from damage caused by UV rays, and wear comfortable sunglasses. Exposure to the sun, in a controlled and protected manner, is good for the body and the immune system as it stimulates the production of vitamin D which helps to absorb calcium and promote bone mineralisation, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and other eye diseases. bone. You can also read about the foods that keep your skin beautiful and wrinkle-free if you exercise outdoors.

7. Listen to your body

Training in heat conditions improves thermoregulation of the body, stimulates the production of thermoinducible proteins – which play a key role in protecting cells from damage caused by heat stress – and improves blood circulation by reducing blood pressure, bad cholesterol levels in the blood and systemic inflammation. With high temperatures, however, it is essential not to ignore the body’s signals during training; if you feel pain, excessive fatigue or dizziness you need to stop and rest, perhaps sitting in the shade while drinking water. Before practicing any activity it is good to give the body time to get used to the temperatures and efforts by always practicing a stretching session before a workout.

8. Monitor performance

Keeping track of time, distance, calories burned and other relevant parameters such as heart rate through smartwatches or fitness apps is useful for evaluating your performance during training. Furthermore, comparing and sharing results with friends or family to spur each other on with a little healthy competition is always a great mental and physical stimulus.

9. Eat adequately

With the hot season, many liquids are lost, so it is important to always stay hydrated by drinking water or tea, preferably unsweetened. Sweating also causes a lack of mineral salts and vitamins, therefore seasonal fruit and vegetables in an amount of about three portions a day must be the preferred foods in the summer months. In general, it is better to consume fresh foods, proteins for muscle repair, carbohydrates for energy and healthy fats for cellular function and avoid processed or heavy foods which, especially in summer, slow down digestion and tire the body, such as fried.

10. Rest and recover

Numerous studies have shown that physical activity in the open air reduces the symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression, thus promoting a more peaceful and restorative rest. In addition, exercise stimulates the body, promoting “tiredness” in a natural way. This increases the production of serotonin and promotes its synthesis in the brain, regulates the natural circadian rhythm, promoting a feeling of calm, happiness and general well-being.

Conclusions

“The arrival of summer is a moment that we can take advantage of to change our habits for the better. The days get longer, hormones change, sunlight helps us to be more active and sociable and vitamin D, stimulated by the sun, gives good humor and energy. My advice is to take advantage of this mix of positive elements now and not postpone the so-called good resolutions until September, as often happens. Mood plays a fundamental role and summer is a time when you can feel more motivated and prepared. – says Giacomo Spazzini – To work on fitness during the summer, personalized physical activity with weights or indoor bodyweight combined with outdoor training sessions is ideal. In fact, let’s not forget that we have the opportunity to better experience the nature around us to feel good mentally and physically! We can therefore combine an aerobic sport session such as padel, running or soccer to take advantage of the beautiful days. As for training frequency, on the other hand, I always recommend two or three times a week, if instead you want to increase it all the better, but be careful not to overdo it because do-it-yourself is dangerous if not performed with the appropriate precautions and without the support of specialists”.

Photo by Donald Giannatti

