Training places: Framework agreement is being renegotiated

After Austrian team boss Ralf Rangnick’s recent criticism of the training grounds at the Ernst Happel Stadium, ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer and Vienna’s sports councilor Peter Hacker held a telephone conversation. According to a press release from the City of Vienna on Wednesday, it was agreed to renegotiate the relevant regulations in the framework agreement for stadium use after the October international matches.

After the conversation with Mitterdorfer, Hacker said: “We obviously want to offer the national team optimal conditions in Vienna and the constructive and friendly culture of discussion with the ÖFB president makes me very confident that we will solve this to everyone’s satisfaction. But it is also clear that requirements must be defined early on. If the training pitches before the team camps are not to be used by other teams, this must be regulated – in agreement with the Vienna Football Association and SK Rapid.

Mitterdorfer also emphasized the “positive basis for discussion”. “We will sit down together calmly to develop constructive solutions and create sustainable, highly professional conditions for the national team. That is all of our goals and aspirations,” explained the Carinthian.

