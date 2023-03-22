Less and less is missing tomorrow night’s challenge between Italy and England, valid for qualification for the next European Championship. The Azzurri left for Naples with a charter train after the last training session and a real show is being prepared at the Maradona close to the Serbian referee’s kick-off Jovanovic.

Italy, last training session and probable formation: Retegui is pawing

The main indications coming from the Coverciano field after the last training session see Leonardo Bonucci towards the lump sum and Mateo Retegui on the launch pad. The blue captain worked out in the gym for the third day in a row and at this point his availability for the match is increasingly difficult. Coach Roberto Mancini is trying central defense Toloi and Acerbicon DiLorenzo on the right e Spinach to the left. As for the median increasingly possible confirmation of Jorginho in the middle with Verratti and Barellawhile up front – in the 4-3-3 – they are candidates Berardi on the right, Pellegrini on the left and attack terminal the neo blue Retegui in ballot with Scamacca. Among the alternatives in the role of offensive wingers At the bottom and the young man Gnonto.

After an initial phase dedicated to physical activation with exercises in the gym, dribbles and group bulls, Mancini divided the men at his disposal into two groups before a triangular match with mixed ranks. Finally, some Azzurri ended training with a set-piece session.



Italy-England, FIGC show at Maradona

An engaging atmosphere, for the audience at the stadium and at home, a show that accompanies the actual sporting event: for Italy-England the FIGC inaugurates a new approach on the occasion of the matches of the national team, in line with the evolution of sports entertainment. In a stadium that will be packed with fans, before kick-off a show never seen before in a football stadium will be staged, conceived for the FIGC by the Alphaomega Group in collaboration with Canaid and with the light designer Pietro Toppi: an innovative technology will transform the ‘Maradona’ athletics track into a real LED carpet on which multimedia contents will be proposed, together with laser projections on the field and videos that scroll on the maxi screen, accompanied by the unique and original notes of the brand theme of the Italian national football team : ‘Azzurri‘, composed and produced by Enrico Giaretta and Maurizio D’Aniello.

On stage between 20.30 and 20.38, the show aims to strengthen the identity, passion and enthusiasm of the Azzurri fans, increasing their active participation in the stadium and also involving the supporters who will follow the national team from home, both through live images and through content that will then be shared on the Azzurri’s social platforms.

Another surprise will come when the national anthems are played: the Italian one, ‘Il canto degli italiani’, will be sung by Gigi D’Alessio, with the participation of Clementino, while the English one ‘God save the King’ by Ellynora.





Italy-England, high intensity training for the Azzurri





Italy, the new mascot

And on a night of first officers, Oscar, the Azzurri’s mascot, will also make his debut on the pitch in the pre-match. The Maremma-Abruzzese shepherd puppy, born from a graphic project by the master Carlo Rambaldi, will be live for the first time among the fans of the Tribuna Family, for greetings and customary photos. Rambaldi’s creature wears the blue shirt and will accompany the national team’s home matches in all stadiums in Italy. His name, Oscar, is a tribute to its creator who passed away in 2012, who in the notes attached to the sketch of the mascot, described his image as “a dog endowed with great courage, ability to decide, typically Italian and its history is intimately linked to the millenary history of our land and its people, suitable for representing the most beautiful sport in the world, the passions it arouses and the Italian spirit”.