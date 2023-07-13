TRANSCIVETTA WARTS | Sportdimontagna.com

Everything is ready for one of the most traditional and most evocative events of Italian mountain running, Transcivetta Karpos, a historic pairs race that takes place in the Belluno Dolomites, starting from Listolade di Taibon Agordino and finishing in Alleghe. The appointment is for Sunday 16 July. The start will be given at 9. Competitors will have to cover the traditional route which starts from Listolade (705 meters above sea level) and ends at Piani di Pezzé di Alleghe (1,460 meters above sea level) after 23.5 kilometres, covering part of the Alta Via number 1 and passing by Capanna Trieste, the Vazzoler refuge, the Tissi refuge (which with its 2,281 meters above sea level represents the “roof” of the race), Forcella Col Negro, Forcella Coldai, the Coldai refuge. The vertical meters are 1,950.

There will be 800 couples in the competition, which is the maximum number set by the organization.

The Agordini Luca and Lorenzo Cagnati, already protagonists in the past, will compete with bib number 1. Luca, in particular, holds the track record, set in 2017 together with another Italian mountain runner, Nicola Spada: 2h01’22”. The two Cagnatis will have to beware, among others, of the “holders” of the title, namely the alpagoto Gianpietro Barattin and the polesan Enrico Bonati, winners last year in 2h15’08”.

For women, eyes on the Vicenza sisters Alessandra and Federica Boifava who will go in search of the record that belongs to the Piedmontese sisters Enrica and Francesca Ghelfi, winners in 2018 with a time of 2h42’43”. To give a hard time to the two Boifavas will be the winners of 2022, the Friulian Anna Finizio and Paola Romanin.

As for mixed couples, the record dates back to 2014 and is 2h30’29”. It was decided by the Vicentini Mirko Righele and Federica Boifava. The favorites for the victory are the couples who climbed on the first and second step of the podium last year: the Cadorini Olivo Da Pra and Martina Da Rin Zanco (winners in 2h33’38”) and the South Tyroleans Markus Planoetscher and Annelise Felderer (second in 2h42 ’22”).

In the early afternoon at Piani di Pezzé the traditional event dedicated to children will also take place: it is Transcivetta Kids, an event on a 2.5 km track.

For further information: www.transcivetta.com

