TRANSCIVETTA WARTS | Sportdimontagna.com

800 teams have given birth to the 41.ma edition of one of the most traditional and most suggestive events of Italian mountain running, Transcivetta Karpos, a race for couples that takes place in the Belluno Dolomites, starting from Listolade di Taibon Agordino and arriving in Alleghe. On a very hot day, the competitors covered the traditional route which starts from Listolade (705 meters above sea level) and ends at Piani di Pezzé di Alleghe (1,460 meters above sea level) after 23.5 kilometres, covering part of the Alta Via number 1 and passing by Capanna Trieste, the Vazzoler refuge, the Tissi refuge (which with its 2,281 meters above sea level represents the “roof” of the race), Forcella Col Negro, Forcella Coldai cell, the Coldai refuge. The vertical meters are 1,950.

The Friulian Tiziano Moia and Giulio Simonetti won, leading from the first meters with an advantage of between one and two minutes over the “landlords”, the Agordini Luca and Lorenzo Cagnati. In the end, victory for Moia and Simonetti in 2h08’18” and place of honor for Luca and Lorenzo Cagnati, separated by one minute and 16 seconds. The Belluno-Treviso duo made up of Eddj Nani and Luca Fabris completed the podium, separated by more than 6 minutes.

«It’s always a great emotion to be here, for me it’s the third participation and the second victory after the one obtained in 2019 together with Lorenzo Cagnati. This success is more beautiful than that of four years ago because it is more closely contested: every time I turned around Luca and Lorenzo were just behind and in the end we won by just over a minute» said Tiziano Moia. «The cheering on the Col Negro and Coldai forks was impressive. Unique emotions» the comment by Giulio Simonetti.

Friuli to success also in the ranking reserved for girls: hurray for Anna Gubiani and Martina Ottogalli, at the finish line in 3h12’58”. «It was wonderful to run at the foot of the Civetta walls» say the two winners. «We struggled both due to the height difference and the great heat but our fatigue was relieved by the crazy cheering and repaid by a victory to remember».

Among the mixed couples, success from Belluno: thanks to Martina Da Rin Zanco from Cadore and the alpagoto Gianpietro Barattin who completed their effort with a time of 2h35’37”. The couple was formed at the last minute: Martina and Gianpietro’s two partners (Olivo Da Pra and Enrico Bonati respectively) had to forfeit in the morning, just before the start, for health reasons. Thanks to the organization, Da Rin Zanco and Barattin were able to give life to a new… winning team. «Of two good couples we have formed another equally good one» say the two who had also won the Transcivetta Karpos 2022, precisely with Da Pra (Da Rin Zanco) and Bonati (Barattin). «We naturally dedicate the victory to Olivo and Enrico».

«We bring home another beautiful edition of Transcivetta Karpos» says Erminio Ferretto, on behalf of the organization. «As always, we booked the sun and it was a show along the whole way. We thank the 800 couples who have trusted us and the many volunteers who have collaborated in this event which is a must for the summer in Agordina and for mountain running».