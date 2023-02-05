Home Sports TRANSCIVETTA WARTS | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

TRANSCIVETTA WARTS

TRANSCIVETTA WARTS | Sportdimontagna.com

The event, which will celebrate its 41st edition, is scheduled for Sunday 16 July. Registrations are open and can be completed on the official website of the event, www.transcivetta.com.

The registration fee for a couple is set at 90 euros until 31 March. From 1 April to 3 July the fee will increase to 100 euros. The deadline for joining has been set for July 3, unless the thousand couples are reached in advance, the maximum number set by the organization. Each competitor will receive a Karpos technical garment.

It will be possible to participate in a competitive way, and in this case it will be necessary to be in possession of the competitive medical certificate, or in a non-competitive way. In the latter case, a non-competitive medical certificate will suffice.

For further information: www.transcivetta.com

