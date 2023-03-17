Original title: Transfer 1+2: The famous Red Devils look down on the three lions to join Chelsea and have no intention of pursuing new Bundesliga strikers

Manchester City new signing extends contract for one year

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028. The 22-year-old, who has 24 goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances for River Plate in 2021, arrived at the Etihad Stadium last summer as one of South America’s brightest talents. Alvarez has made a bright start to the season under Guardiola, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in 33 appearances in all competitions. The striker has had to come off the bench behind goal machine Haaland for much of his debut season at City, with reports claiming he was “concerned” about his lack of regular game time. However, Alvarez – who is one of the rising stars in the 2022 World Cup-winning Argentina squad – has decided to dedicate his future to the reigning Premier League champions with a 12-month contract extension. Alvarez spoke about his new contract in an interview with City’s official website, saying: “It’s a very proud moment for me and my family. For a club like Manchester City, they trust so much. I’ve been fantastic. I’m very happy with my first season here but I still have so much more to do. I know I can do better and Manchester City have given me everything I need to reach my potential. I would like to thank the manager, the coach and everyone behind the scenes at Manchester City for everything they have done for me since I joined in the summer. I could not ask for more. This is a club that takes care of the players and I am here I’ve felt supported during this time. I’m now focused on getting better and helping City win trophies.”

The famous Red Devils strongly recommend Inter Milan

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes doubts the Red Devils will be able to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane in this summer’s transfer window. At present, there is uncertainty about Manchester United’s summer budget, and the club’s current owner Glazer is discussing a sale. However, the Red Devils are expected to be active in the upcoming market, with a new centre-forward seen as a priority. Cristiano Ronaldo was due to end the season at Old Trafford, but the Portugal international’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan at the end of 2022 led to his departure. Martial, meanwhile, has struggled to stay fit this season and Weghorst have been instrumental in that since arriving on loan from Burnley in January. Kane continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, with the England captain believed to be considering his future at Tottenham. The 29-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the London club’s struggles in the trophy race could see him seek a summer move. However, Scholes doubts his former club will be able to sign Kane due to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy’s tough negotiating skills. Scholes told the British media: “I don’t think Kane will leave Tottenham. I think it is difficult to deal with Levy. I think Osimhen is a great player, but I think he is more suitable for Chelsea. I Think Inter’s Lautaro Martinez would fit Ten Hag’s style of play.”

The future of the Bundesliga striker is in doubt

Chelsea have reportedly ended their interest in soon-to-be free agent Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram. The France international is set to leave the German club on a free transfer this summer, as Borussia Borussia bosses recently confirmed. Given Thuram's scoring record and stature as a France international, a number of clubs are thought to be lining up offers at the end of the season. Chelsea were initially thought to be among the clubs considering a move as they looked to sign a new striker ahead of the 2023-24 season, with Aubameyang widely expected to leave this summer. However, the British media claim that Graham Potter's side have no interest in vying for the 25-year-old's signature despite showing strong interest over the winter. The outlet added that Chelsea now have other plans to bolster their attacking squad this summer, with Bayern Munich not competing for Thuram's services. As a result, options for the son of legendary France defender Lilian Thuram have narrowed slightly, with Barcelona also said to have dropped their interest in the striker. Manchester United are said to have approached the Frenchman with a summer move to Old Trafford, while Arsenal, Liverpool and Inter Milan are also interested. The France international has scored 14 goals and assisted four in 25 appearances in all competitions this season, but has scored just once in his last eight Bundesliga appearances.





