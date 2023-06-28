Home » Transfer completed. German footballer Havertz left Chelsea for Arsenal
Transfer completed. German footballer Havertz left Chelsea for Arsenal

Transfer completed. German footballer Havertz left Chelsea for Arsenal

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz (left) covers the ball from Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen. | photo: AP

“It’s great to be part of this amazing club and the Arsenal family. It’s a club with a great history and I hope we can do great things,” said Havertz. “The team has a strong mentality and it shows. That’s also why it’s been so hard to play against them lately,” he said.

“Kai is a top player, very versatile and intelligent. He will add great strength to our midfield and bring variety to our game,” coach Mikel Arteta said of the German international.

Havertz has been at Chelsea since 2020 when he joined from Leverkusen for £71 million. He played 91 games in the English league and scored 19 goals. The year before, he scored the only goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City.

In the coming season, Chelsea will be without European cups, as they finished twelfth in the Premier League. Arsenal finished second and the Champions League awaits.

