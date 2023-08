The summer of the transfer market continues to the sound of millions and the Premier League is the great protagonist. After the monstre coups of Arsenal (Rice, Havertz and Timber) the European champion City also moves: here is Gvardiol, the highest paid defender in history (90 million euros at Leipzig). It is precisely England who dominate with 6 of the top 7 most expensive signings so far. Here are the top 30 (Transfermarkt data)

OFFICIAL PURCHASES ABROAD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook