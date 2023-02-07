Master Group Sport, in collaboration with A.Di.Se – Associazione Italiana Direttori Sportivi, is organizing the traditional final phase of the winter session of the 2022-2023 transfer market on Monday 30 and Tuesday 31 January 2023.

Since its inception, the Calciomercato has taken place in the historic headquarters of the city of Milan and, since 1989, it has been organized continuously by the A.Di.Se. on behalf of the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A. The scene of the last market hits will be the Sheraton Milan San Siro Hotel, located in Via Caldera, 21 – Milan, where the rooms reserved for the clubs will be set up to conclude the negotiations and which will welcome the many insiders.

The areas used for negotiations will remain open at the times indicated below:

– Monday 30 January from 10 to 19

– Tuesday 31 January from 10 to 20 (deadline for transfers)

“A few days after the official session of the Calciomercato ends, I am proud to chair the A.Di.Se, which has been organizing it for a long time now and which, this year too, together with Master Group Sport and the support of the professional leagues, it will help make the winter window special too to highly formative moments” – declares Giuseppe Marotta, President of A.Di.Se.

“I am also certain that the city of Milan will be able to welcome insiders with a great sense of hospitality, as it has always done from the beginning, in the 1950s, until today”.

On the first day, according to what has been established by the Sports Managers and Collaborators Commission of the Italian Football Federation, the training and updating meeting reserved for the Sports Directors of all professional clubs will be held, organized in concert with the respective Leagues, which will have by theme “The most recent regulatory changes between national and international dimensions” and will see the intervention of some representatives of the Membership Offices of the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A, Serie B and Lega Pro.