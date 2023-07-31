Transfer market | Adama Traoré, looking for a team

31/07/2023 and las 15:55 CEST

Free agent after ending his contract with Wolverhampton, arouses some interest in Italy and Spain

At 27, the former Barça player is still looking for a team to exploit all his football next season

Adam Traore He has been a free agent since July 1. The end of 27 years ended contract with Wolverhamptonteam in which he landed in 2018 from Middlesbroughand will close his chapter in the Premier League to embark on a new adventure. Currently, it arouses interest in Italy and Spain.

A few weeks ago, as reported by Nicolò Schira, he was offered to three teams from the A league and could have several options to play the Champions Leaguea competition that he did not play during his assignment at the Barça. He Milanthe player’s number one option, would be in talks with the footballer in case he fails to close his first targets on the market.

The incentive to participate in the Champions can be key to Adamawhich has also received interest from the Romaqualified for the Europa League. For his part, according to ‘La Repubblica’, the Naplesalso a participant in the next Champions, would welcome his arrival in case he finally Hirving Lozano leave the club

Adama Traoré is on the market

In LaLiga Two clubs would welcome the arrival of the winger. BetisOn the one hand, he would have made him an offer in June, according to various Spanish media. Almeria on the other, he would have it on his agenda since he is a free player.

RESPECTED BY THE CULÉS

The great opportunity came for him to return to Barça after his departure to Aston Villa In 2015 at a time when the club was touched, and he contributed his bit so that it did not sink. It was in the capacity of cededcoming from Wolverhampton, but it gave him time to win the love of the fans. Quite a few culés wanted him to continue at the club after the loan period Barça. However, Xavi He did not see his incorporation entirely clear and the decision was made not to exercise the purchase option.

Adama Traoré during a Europa League match with FC Barcelona

He played 17 games in his second spell with the blaugrana, in which he distributed two assists and won the affection of a Camp Nou who enjoyed each of the starts of a very charismatic footballer due to his spectacular physicist and his explosivenessat the height of very few players.

Now, after a discreet season in the Wolverhamptonin which he has scored three goals and two assists in 40 games, still looking for a team to whom to offer all his sacrifice and work.

