Not only the Italian teams are looking for shots on a free transfer. Even foreign clubs, which have higher revenues, sniff out big deals without paying the price tag. Youri Tielemans hasn’t extended with Leicester yet and Arsenal have their eyes on it: the 25-year-old Belgian, on zero, would be a crazy shot, pure quality for the Premier League leaders. Manchester United is also observing the evolution of the situation and an auction for the boy who grew up in Anderlecht is far from excluded.