Since the beginning of the third millennium the Chelsea he has always accustomed all football lovers to spending sprees during transfer market sessions. Rarely, though, has we seen anything like what the Blues’ new ownership did this winter. Todd Boehly In fact, he spent only during the month of January well 326 million .

An absurd figure that exceeds – and not just – the total amount spent by the clubs in the top flight of Italy, Germany, Spain and France. After all, however, i Blues they are not new to pharaonic markets. To understand this, just look at the names of the gods 10 most expensive footballers in Chelsea history: the numbers are staggering, let’s find out the complete list <<