It is the trend of this market, following the path started a few years ago: CR7 to Al-Nassr, Benzema to Al-Ittihad. Ruben Neves and Kanté are also very close, Koulibaly and Ziyech are also in the sights. But it is not the first time in the history of football: from 2015 onwards, people like Oscar, Lavezzi, Tevez, Hulk or Mascherano signed with China. Before that, the US boom: Lampard, Villa, Kakà, Pirlo, Gerrard and Drogba

LIVE TRANSFER MARKET

