Home Sports Transfer market: from Satriano to Cangiano, the Italians went abroad in the last transfer market
Sports

Transfer market: from Satriano to Cangiano, the Italians went abroad in the last transfer market

by admin
Transfer market: from Satriano to Cangiano, the Italians went abroad in the last transfer market

The goals? From Indonesia to Israel via Holland, Slovenia and Germany

Some have ended up in the Holy Land or Cyprus. Someone ripped up a contract in the shadow of the Petronas Towers. Others have returned to their origins, in South America, and a nephew of art has flown to Spain.

Between promises on the launch pad and footballers at the end of their careers, Made in Italy is fashionable abroad. Not just Jorginho and Cesare Casadei, who just moved from Chelsea to Arsenal and Reading. This winter transfer market session gives us the stories of several Italians who have packed their bags to move to every corner of the world.

I TALENTINI

Holland has a reputation as a cradle of talent. Lorenzo Lucca (Ajax), Gaetano Oristanio (Volendam) and Luciano Valente (Groningen) play in the Eredivisie, all in the orbit of the Italian youth national teams.

Filling up the Azzurrini colony here is Gianmarco Cangiano, a 21-year-old winger owned by Bologna: after spending a few months in Bari (without finding much space) he landed on loan at Fortuna Sittard. Heracles Almelo, fighting for promotion to the Eredivisie, has focused on a product from Roma’s youth sector: the one in Keuken Kampian Divisien is the first experience among professionals for the 19-year-old Antonio Satriano, striker of the Italian Under 20. The midfielder Filippo Tripi has also left Roma: the new home of the class of 2002 is Mura (Slovene Serie A). He didn’t shine in Genoa and so 22-year-old Kelvin Yeboah (nephew of the African legend Tony) crossed the Alps again.

See also  Gold foil in Spain for Bonato and the Azzurrini

The Italian-Ghanaian striker has signed (on loan) with the Germans of Augsburg (with whom he has already clocked two assists) and aims to confirm the good things shown in Austria, where he had won with goals (between Wsg Tirol and Sturm Graz) before ending up at Genoa in January 2022 (just one goal with the Grifone). Adrian Galliani, nephew of Adriano (CEO of Monza), has accepted the court of Villarubia: the 21-year-old born in New York has just landed in the fifth Spanish series and also has experiences in the youth sectors of Nottingham Forest, Watford and Olympiacos in his CV.

THE OTHERS

Toronto lost Mimmo Criscito, who returned to Genoa for the minimum contract, but it didn’t take him long to reassemble the Italian colony with Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Canadian club has signed the 25-year-old full-back Raoul Petretta: born in Germany to parents from Irpinia (emigrated after the earthquake in the 1980s), he has always played abroad between Swiss side Basel (where he grew up) and Turkish side Kasimpasa (with which he spent the last few months).

The 31-year-old Federico Macheda, a former starlet from Manchester United’s youth team, has just temporarily left Turkey, moving (on loan) from Ankaragucu to Apoel Nicosia (Cyprus): another page from “off-site” after 30 goals scored in Greece, at Panathinaikos, from 2018 to 2022. The longest flight was taken by the Venetian Sebastian Avanzini. The 25-year-old midfielder has linked his career to teams in Denmark (except for the parenthesis in the Faroe Islands). And he’s now ended up on the other side of the world in Malaysia, signed by Kuala Lumpur City.

See also  Global anti-epidemic 24 hours丨Tokyo Olympics award-winning athletes will wear medals themselves, multiple teams have confirmed cases_epidemic prevention

Then there are those who have not resisted the call of home. Eder, a former Inter Milan and Italy striker, left San Paolo to settle at Criciúma (Brazilian Serie B), the club where the Carioca born in 1986 (but with Venetian origins) grew up as a young man before joining the Empoli in 2006. In recent weeks, two midfielders born in Argentina but with a past in Italy’s Under 21 squad have also signed abroad.

Fresh from his experience in Greece, Cristian Battocchio (30 years old) landed at Sektzia Ness Ziona in Israel, while former Milan player José Mauri (26 years old) chose Club Atletico Sarmiento in the Argentine top flight.

February 2, 2023 (change February 2, 2023 | 18:52)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Naples, Spalletti charges the fans: ‘Forza Napoli a...

Transfer market, the 10 best free agents from...

Paralympic: Cip-Ita Airways agreement for inclusive mobility and...

Cremonese, Lecce fans don’t enter: and then neither...

Darmian’s goal unleashes the Zanetti family, his wife:...

Milan, no Inter for Bennacer. Minor injury to...

Libero and Virgilio mail work: there will be...

Totti and Noemi Bocchi in crisis? The clue...

Euroleague, matchday 23: Milan-Stella Rossa 74-68

UEFA lists: the choices of Inter, Milan, Naples,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy