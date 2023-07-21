Transfer market: Genoa-Retegui is done, Arthur towards Florence – Calcio

Above all, they continue to be the first strikers to move the summer transfer market. Genoa has practically closed for Mateo RETEGUI, forward of the Tigre and the blue national team. The amount that the rossoblù are preparing to commit to the operation, to have him definitively, is 15 million euros. But the coach, Alberto Gilardino, also asked for a reinforcement in defence: Danilo D’AMBROSIO, 34, who has just released himself from Inter. Juventus is leaving for the tour in the United States and without an official pass from Paris SG Dusan VALHOVIC will get on the plane with his teammates. But the Parisians at the moment seem to be looking elsewhere: they are preparing an important offer for Goncalo RAMOS, a promising forward for Benfica.

ARTHUR Melo is preparing to say goodbye to Turin. Fiorentina and Juventus, which will take on 50% of the Brazilian’s rich salary, are defining the formula: an expensive loan set at 2-3 million euros, with a right to buy around 20. As for the possible sale of AMRABAT, the Viola do not intend to open negotiations below 25-30 million euros. And they continue to follow midfielder Nico DOMINGUEZ, but Bologna does not discount the initial request for 15 million.

Inter market: Cuadrado member (contract until 2024), the goalkeeper issue needs to be sorted out. ONANA greeted fans and club, destination Manchester United. The era of Bayern’s Swiss Mike SOMMER will soon begin between the posts.

With LUKAKU gone, Inzaghi asked for another striker. The names that are mentioned are basically three: Alvaro MORATA, Folarin BALOGUN and BETO. The latter, Udinese’s tip, is back on the market thanks to the expiry of the 35 million euro release clause, while Arsenal are asking for more than 40 million for Balogun. As for Morata, he is also targeted by Roma, at the express request of Mourinho, who however deems the 20 million requested by Atletico Madrid excessive. The yellow-reds therefore continue to follow the lead that leads to Gianluca SCAMACCA. The position of West Ham seems to be softening, which after having insisted so much on the definitive transfer, would have opened up the possibility of a loan with the right to buy.

The newly promoted Cagliari aims to strengthen various sectors.

The hottest names are those of Luis PALOMINO and Borja MAYORAL, striker of Getafe. Ranieri likes the Atalanta defender a lot, but for now, his signing is an insurmountable obstacle. AC Milan, who will kick Ante REBIC away, has decided to allocate the second slot as a non-EU player to Samuel CHUKWUEZE: the Rossoneri have re-established contacts with Villarreal to get the 24-year-old Dutch striker of Nigerian origins, whose contract expires in June 2024. About ten million are divided: the Spaniards are asking for 35, Milan hasn’t risen above 25 for now. Naples is always on the hunt for a new central defender following the transfer of Kim Min-Jae to Bayern Munich. The last name is that of the Austrian Kevin DANSO, of Lens. Also in this case the parties have to find the balance between the request, 22 million, and the offer, around 15. As an alternative, the Italian champions bet on the French Maxence LACROIX, defender born in 2000 owned by Wolfsburg.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

