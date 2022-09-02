Home Sports Transfer market: Gnonto, Arthur, Zakaria. Premier business at the photo finish
Sports

Transfer market: Gnonto, Arthur, Zakaria. Premier business at the photo finish

by admin
Transfer market: Gnonto, Arthur, Zakaria. Premier business at the photo finish

Radrizzani’s Leeds secured the blue when the market was already closed in Italy. Shortly before, Juve had managed to get rid of Arthur (Liverpool) and Zakaria (Chelsea)

The photo finish is better. Especially when you can take advantage of those four hours ahead of the summer transfer market closure. In Italy at 8 pm, in England at midnight and with the possibility of completing the documentation by two. It was precisely at the photo finish that Radrizzani managed to fulfill the dream for his Leeds, that is to bring an Italian player to the Premier. Except that for Wilfried Gnonto the resistance of Zurich was becoming unbearable, despite a contract expiring.

See also  It is revealed that Bayern plans to talk to Lewandowski about the renewal of the player’s agent and is negotiating with Barcelona – yqqlm

You may also like

Dutch GP, free practice: Leclerc-Sainz, Ferrari returns to...

Milan-Inter derby, challenge in music. The fans Sangiovanni,...

Uefa: Financial Fair Play, here are the penalties:...

Winter sports, Roda: “I re-apply, it’s possible. And...

Mihajlovic, the daughter against social insults in Sinisa:...

F1 Oscar Piastri will race with McLaren in...

Cycling, Ullrich at Pantani’s home: the German champion...

The 2021 National “Sports School Cup” football match...

Milan-Inter, derby in the stands: the choreography, the...

glory!Nowitzki national team’s No. 14 jersey retired, Kuban...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy