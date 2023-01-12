The two clubs are negotiating a loan deal. And from Turkey: Borini is also approaching the yellow and blues

A double exchange to guarantee Nicola the reinforcements required to face the continuation of the season with greater tranquility but which could serve Hellas Verona to give a further jolt to attempt a comeback salvation. On these bases the negotiation between the two clubs was born, carried out by the two sports directors, Morgan De Sanctis and Sean Sogliano: Thomas Henry and Simone Verdi at Salernitana, Erik Botheim and Diego Valencia at Verona. A certainly not simple negotiation involving four players with different ambitions, contracts and salaries. The foundations, however, have been laid and the two clubs hope to be able to conclude an operation soon that would satisfy the coaches.

IN THE VIEWFINDER — The striker Henry is an old Salernitana target who, already last summer, had had an approach with Venice which a year earlier had tracked down the Frenchman in Louvain, Belgian Serie B. Nine goals in the balance of his first Italian season which ended, however, with the relegation of Venice. Henry was then sold to Verona for around five million euros. The transalpine footballer’s championship started in the best possible way (two goals, one against Napoli and the other against Bologna), then he declined despite his constant employment. In the last two games Henry has remained on the bench, he is no longer part of Verona’s plans which, in the meantime, are about to announce the Dutch Zeefuik and Braaf and are working for the return of Fabio Borini (three goals for yellow and blue in 2020) from the Turks of Karagumuruk. On Henry, in addition to Salernitana, there are also Cremonese and Spezia. See also For Vogherese it is a return to the future Massimo Giacomotti takes back the bench

HERE IT IS AGAIN — There is no doubt about Simone Verdi who is pushing for a return to Salernitana after the exhilarating experience he had last season. Chosen by the then diesse Sabatini for the Instant team, Verdi was one of the main protagonists of the comeback to save the team from Granata, not only for the five goals scored. Already in the summer there seemed to be the conditions for his return which did not materialize due to the lack of agreement between Salernitana and Turin who then transferred him on loan to Verona, now the scenario has changed. The attacker, who Nicola also played as a midfielder in the last tournament, has played little in recent months and would gladly return to Salerno where he would find his friend Federico Bonazzoli who Verona continues to court. For Salernitana, however, he is non-transferable and so Diesse De Sanctis proposed to Hellas the loan of two forwards who were not used much in the first round: the Norwegian Erik Botheim and the Chilean Diego Valencia. The two players would have shown resistance to the transfer but the hypothesis of remaining linked to Salernitana could represent the right key to convince them. On the other hand, with Henry’s consent, the method of transferring the Frenchman to Salernitana is to be discussed: outright loan or a redemption option linked to the achievement of an objective. The two companies will talk again today with the aim of reaching an agreement.

OTHER NEGOTIATIONS — Salernitana is more than ever active on the market aware that the nine points advantage over the relegation zone certainly does not represent a guarantee for the achievement of a peaceful salvation. This is why, after signing Ochoa and Nicolussi Caviglia, De Sanctis entered into negotiations with Verona without losing sight of other objectives. Tottenham’s response is awaited for midfielder Sarr, the idea of ​​the young French full-back Hadjam (Paris FC) as an alternative to Zortea (Atalanta) is intriguing, while Vignato (Bologna) or Verde (Spezia) represent potential solutions in case of non-return of Greens. See also Transfer market, Naples, Juve, Milan and Inter aim for four wingers

