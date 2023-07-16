transfer market hoaxes – Tiscali Sport

With summer comes the holidays, the heat and the transfer market. And with the transfer market comes hoaxes, the unbearable lightness of balls, mostly told with the rancid wisdom of the connoisseur who doesn’t make a mistake. The funny thing is just this. The players’ signing campaign is a minefield, it should be approached with some caution. It is no coincidence that Pedullà and Di Marzio, who are the true masters of this matter, are also the most cautious of all, and when they make a mistake it is because the deal vanishes or does not materialize, not because the news is invented.

The work of the buffalo hunter

The buffalo hunter no. He really shoots her, and now he’ll show you. So Mourinho is the new coach of Brazil, Antonio Conte goes to Rome even if his salary is not reduced, Mancini leaves the national team because he didn’t like a journalist’s tweet, Juventus will certainly go to Serie B, but perhaps disbarred, Allegri is no longer the coach of the bianconeri, indeed no, he remains, however he has asked to reduce his salary (I swear, they also said that). And then there are the goodies: everyone wants Arthur, a desaparecido paid six million net a month, but perhaps there are even more, who say he walks in midfield like no one else, and there is a queue for him, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Corinthias, Arsenal now also Fiorentina, «who want to give an Italian a great director»; Mario Icardi at Monza, Galliani’s latest masterpiece; «Milan have taken the young Turkish talent Arda Guler», not even the time to say it and he was already at Real Madrid; Milinkovic Savic only wants Juve and Lotito doesn’t want to sell him (in fact, he flew to Arabia for 40 million).

The 2 categories of hoaxes

The hoaxes are divided into two categories. Those of professionals and those of amateurs. In the horizontal world of social networks, especially on twitter, anyone can shoot their stupidity and it is now an unstoppable anthology and almost impossible to follow in its varied extension. But the real work of art is that of the professional. The first feature is safety. The second, the little lesson. The undisputed King of this summer is Maurizio Pistocchi, one who prefers to issue sentences rather than report anything he talks about, a former great Mediaset slow motion player who captured everything, even the movements of a toe in a shoe, unjustly accused of always and only wanting explain how sacrosanct the penalties given to Milan were and wrong those against. He was an employee of Mediaset, it could be understood after all. He is now retired, but he doesn’t give up on giving news. Maybe he’s not used to it. First revelation: «A credible source told me that the first target of the new Juventus if it manages to sell Vlahovic is Mauro Icardi». But the latest is even better: «According to what was revealed by a direct source, Max Allegri will NOT be the Juventus coach for 2023/2024».

Information given with confidence

Note the certainty with which the information is given, no conditional, «certain news». We would very much like to know his sources, credible or direct: either they have yet to put down the fiasco, or they enjoy making fun of good professionals. In any case, the race for the 2023 Buffalo award has just begun. Once, with Maurizio Mosca, there was always and only him. No one could match him. He seasoned all his balls, the bombs of Moscow, with a childish imagination. A giant: «I wanted to inform you that the gentleman who had launched heavy accusations against me has already been arrested. We traced his phone and immediately sent the police to his home. Now we record all the call numbers and no one escapes us. This gentleman has to answer for the things he said. And he is already in prison anyway ». Hallelujah.

Watch out for serial braggarts

The buffalo hunter can also be a serial boaster. A few years ago Alessio Sundas, Fifa manager and agent, founder and president of the Sport Man agency, as well as a welcome guest at the Maurizio Costanzo Show for having had 350 women in just one year (he said), burst onto the transfer market scene announcing that he wanted bring Messi to Naples: «I contacted the official website of the Messi family. Messi’s family members, who are also his agents, have read my email. I have already started the negotiation to understand the value of the price tag». 15 days go by and everyone updates: they told him that at the moment it is non-transferable. No fear. A few months later he returns to the assault and now it’s Inter’s turn: “Not all clubs can afford someone like Leo and I think Inter remains the only reliable contender, both in economic and technical terms.” Probably the wise Marotta kicks him out. And then he goes to knock on Fiorentina. And he gets the two of spades there too. Lasts the life of the pedal hunter. He’s a comedian who makes others laugh, but he never laughs. He shoots her, really convinced that what he’s saying is serious. Like Fabio Santini: «Juventus can be a lead for Conte, even if the new board wants Zidane, who would have come even if Juve had gone to Serie B with a contract worth ten million a year». Again Santini: «In the circles of Piazza Affari I have collected rumors according to which Napoli, Juventus, Monza and Inter are for sale». Will he hit at least one?

The Lukaku case

The most incredible thing, then, is when reality looks like a hoax. Take the Lukaku case. Juventus must reduce costs, sell and energetically cut wages to reduce the debt. And instead he goes looking for a player who costs him 8 million a year, even one more than what he sells? And Big Rom is the one who quarreled with the fans at the Stadium and who, when asked whether he would go to Juve or Milan, replies dryly: “Never!”. Repeated three times. “When I learned that my agent had also negotiated with the Bianconeri, I flew into a rage and told him not to do it again.” So now where is the hoax? Can you understand it?

