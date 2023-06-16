Home » Transfer market: Justvan moves from Paderborn to Hoffenheim
Transfer market: Justvan moves from Paderborn to Hoffenheim

Transfer market: Justvan moves from Paderborn to Hoffenheim

Status: 06/13/2023 10:47 a.m

Professional soccer player Julian Justvan is moving from second division club SC Paderborn to Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Both clubs announced this on Tuesday. Justvan has a contract with the Kraichgauers until June 30, 2027.

“I also want to assert myself in the Bundesliga and I see ideal conditions here in Hoffenheim in many respects to develop further as a sport.”said the 25-year-old midfielder, who is Hoffenheim’s first signing for the upcoming season.

In Paderborn Justvan was one of the top performers. Hoffenheim’s sports director Alexander Rosen was enthusiastic. “Julian drew attention to himself in the second division at SC Paderborn with his strong performances. He is very fast, technically strong and the percentage of goals involved, which is outstanding for his position, speaks for itself.”said Rosen. The clubs did not provide any information on the transfer details. Justvan’s contract in Paderborn was valid until the summer of 2025.

