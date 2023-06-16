Transfer market: Justvan moves from Paderborn to Hoffenheim

Status: 06/13/2023 10:47 a.m

Professional soccer player Julian Justvan is moving from second division club SC Paderborn to Bundesliga club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Both clubs announced this on Tuesday. Justvan has a contract with the Kraichgauers until June 30, 2027.

“I also want to assert myself in the Bundesliga and I see ideal conditions here in Hoffenheim in many respects to develop further as a sport.” said the 25-year-old midfielder, who is Hoffenheim’s first signing for the upcoming season.