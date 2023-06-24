Transfer market Juve, Allegri and Saudi Arabia: the rumors don’t stop. What could happen

The rumor bounces in particular on Twitter, where the Sport360Saudi profile, which looks like a newspaper, hypothesizes a white smoke in a short time for the transfer of the coach to Al Hilal

Massimiliano Allegri and Saudi Arabia. The Juventus coach returns to the center of the – foreign – rumors of the transfer market and comes from new juxtaposed with the very rich Saudi league. Allegri, who is under contract with Juventus until 2025, would be in the orbit of Al Hilal, one of the richest clubs in Arabia.

The rumor bounces particularly on Twitter, where the Sport360Saudi profile, which looks like a headboard, hypothesizes a white smoke in a short time for the transfer of the coach to Al Hilal. At the moment, only rumors and suggestions while the Juve continues to work for next season.

The Juventus club, which awaits the arrival of Cristiano Giuntoli as manager, moves to the market and is about to finalize the purchase of Tim Weah from Lille, after taking outright Arek Belongs to dal Marsiglia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

