Transfer market: Juve on Vicario to anticipate Tottenham and Roma

The safe market men of the Signora: for the door of the future the first name is that of the Empoli. Operation to be defined as early as January

Nicola Angeli-Filippo Cornacchia

Made in Italy is making a comeback in the “Juve house”. After the take-off of the Miretti-Fagioli couple, the leap in quality of Manuel Locatelli and the restart with goals from Moise Kean (5 goals between the championship and the Champions League), they don’t intend to stop at Continassa. The goal, between January and June 2023, is to give a new splash of blue to the locker room. If Andrea Cambiaso, a Juventus player on loan to Bologna, can become an alternative on the wings to the various Rick Karsdorp (Roma) and Alvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid), the candidacy of Guglielmo Vicario of Empoli is increasingly concrete for the goal of the future.

