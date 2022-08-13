Home Sports Transfer market Juve, Paredes and a striker are the priorities
Sports

Transfer market Juve, Paredes and a striker are the priorities

by admin
Transfer market Juve, Paredes and a striker are the priorities

With the sale of Pellegrini, Allegri’s solutions in the role of full-back diminish. But the arrival of the Argentine midfielder is fundamental for the coach

The full-back is an optional, at least at Juve. Luca Pellegrini’s sale on a dry loan to Eintracht Frankfurt is not a shortcut to buy someone, rather the certainty that Juve have other priorities. We had guessed it within the Cambiaso operation, purchased by Genoa one year after the contract expired, an important investment but without the need to make the 2000 class available to Allegri.

See also  AI basketball referees are on fire: if you walk very accurately, ask Harden if he panics – yqqlm

You may also like

Ballon d’Or shortlist announced

A total of 98 gold medals were produced,...

Argentina, Aldosivi risks relegation: the fans burn the...

Is Luo Wumei a candidate for the Golden...

Cycling, Europeans: Nizzolo out, Bennati changes the national...

all the medals of Italy – Video Gazzetta.it

Calciomercato Napoli: Simeone is nearby, Raspadori, Navas

Italy-France, friendly match in Casalecchio. Azzurri defeated 77-78

Swimming, European Championships in Rome: Italy dominates and...

Adani: “Watch out for these young people, they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy