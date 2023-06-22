Transfer market: Media: Gündogan before moving to Barcelona

Status: 06/22/2023 07:30 a.m

National soccer player Ilkay Gündogan is apparently leaving Manchester City at the peak of the club’s history and moving to FC Barcelona.

According to the Spanish daily newspapers “Marca”, “Mundo Deportivo” and “Sport” as well as the TV station “Sky”, the Spanish champions have won the race for the 32-year-old midfielder, whose contract with the Champions League winners was signed on 30 June expires in June.

An official confirmation was initially pending. Gündogan is to receive a two-year contract with an option for another season. According to “Marca”, he passed the medical check in Munich on Wednesday (06/21/2023). Gündogan moved from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester in 2016 and followed the call of star coach Pep Guardiola. The Catalan, who was a successful coach in Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, made Gündogan captain a year ago. In the past season Gündogan won the treble of championship, FA Cup and Champions League with Man City.

Gündogan: “In terms of sport, I don’t have that many good memories of Barcelona”

“In terms of sport, I don’t have that many good memories of Barcelona,” Gündogan reported on Monday, adding with a laugh: “Every time I was there, I was in the hospital and had an operation.” But Barcelona is “already a beautiful city”. City’s team manager Guardiola confirmed Barca’s interest on Monday. “I know they are very interested. But so is City. We want him to continue with us,” said the Catalan at a media event in his home country.

