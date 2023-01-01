Home Sports Transfer market, Milan: Devis Vasquez arrives in goal. But (for now) he will not be deputy Maignan
The 24-year-old Colombian is considered an investment in perspective by the AC Milan club. Outright purchase, he has no EU passport. The visits maybe as early as tomorrow

New goalkeeper arriving at Milanello. Milan have concluded the purchase – outright – of Devis Vasquez, the 24-year-old Colombian taken in Paraguay by Guaraní (not to be confused with the Brazilian club of the same name), a Paraguayan first division club.

According to what filters through via Aldo Rossi, it is a purchase already planned by the Rossoneri club, and which therefore does not depend on the uncertainty about Maignan’s recovery times. In other words, he doesn’t come in to do Mike’s second. At least, not anytime soon. An investment in perspective, they define him at Milan, which evidently really believes in this boy since his arrival is going to occupy the last non-EU slot in the squad. Devis Vasquez – 195 centimeters by 93 kilos – is arriving in Milan in the next few hours, then following the usual process of medical visits (maybe as early as tomorrow) and finally the signing of the contract. After that, the Colombian will return to Colombia for about ten days, to then return definitively to Italy by mid-January. Being an operation that therefore goes beyond Maignan’s timing, it cannot however be excluded that the Rossoneri club – if the Frenchman’s recovery were to take a long time, and in the presence of a favorable opportunity – could bring yet another goalkeeper to Milanello in the winter transfer window.

