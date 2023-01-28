Olimpia adds an important element in directing, also considering the injury of Pangos
Milan formalizes the arrival until the end of the season of Shabazz Napier, point guard of 1.83, born on July 14, 1991 in Roxbury in Massachusetts, coming from the Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico of the G-League. “As the decisive part of the season approaches, we have decided to focus on a highly motivated player with the right characteristics to help us in a role in which we have had difficulties mainly due to the many physical problems”, says general manager Christos Stavropoulos.
Parole
“I am excited about the opportunity to play for this club, to be coached by a great coaching staff and alongside other excellent players. My aim is to play well in front of Olimpia fans and use the opportunity to celebrate as many possible of victories together with them,” says Shabazz Napier.
