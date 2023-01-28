Milan formalizes the arrival until the end of the season of Shabazz Napier, point guard of 1.83, born on July 14, 1991 in Roxbury in Massachusetts, coming from the Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico of the G-League. “As the decisive part of the season approaches, we have decided to focus on a highly motivated player with the right characteristics to help us in a role in which we have had difficulties mainly due to the many physical problems”, says general manager Christos Stavropoulos.