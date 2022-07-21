Rome, 20 July 2022 – Agreement with Paulo closed Dybala, Roma continues to look at the incoming market with great ambition. And puts Georgino in his sights Wijnaldum: the Dutch midfielder is leaving Paris Saint Germain, the Giallorossi have been following him for some time and are preparing to sink the blow. On the other hand, it must be said that the footballer seems to be interested in the negotiation: the former Liverpool is approaching the team coached by Jose Mourinho, a possible turning point in the coming days.

The arrival of Dybala in the Giallorossi has as a consequence the stop of the negotiations between Rome and Atalanta for the exchange El Shaarawy-Muriel. The Colombian striker had ended up in the crosshairs of the Giallorossi management in the event of a black smoke with Dybala, but the positive closure of the deal that brought Joya to the capital froze talks with the Bergamo company. El Shaarawy could instead go to Atalanta anyway, but the team of Gasperini now he will have to find a new formula to convince the Giallorossi.

Meanwhile, Paulo’s first words arrived today Dybala as a Roma player: “The speed and determination with which Roma showed how much they wanted me made the difference. I join a growing team, a club that continues to lay solid foundations for the future and a manager, Jose Mourinho, with whom it will be a privilege to work. As an opponent I have always admired the atmosphere created by the Roma fans, now I can’t wait to greet them wearing this shirt ”.