Transfer market | The bizarre signing of Kane by Bayern: from being blocked at the airport to being able to win his first title in hours

Transfer market | The bizarre signing of Kane by Bayern: from being blocked at the airport to being able to win his first title in hours

12/08/2023 and las 19:39 CEST

The Englishman, who has signed for the Bavarians until 2027, starred in one of the most incredible negotiations after being blocked at the airport by Tottenham, to then arrive, sign and go to the final of the German Super Cup

the soap opera signing of Harry Kane by Bayern Munich, it’s history. The English striker is already a player for the Bavarian club, whose shirt he will defend until 2027, after closing the transfer agreement with Tottenham for 100 million. But the story of the transfer has lived surreal moments with the player blocked at the London airport with his family.

Kane, ‘thrown’ at the airport

Bayern spoke with the footballer throughout Thursday afternoon, to try to reach an agreement with his departure. Initially Kane was not about to leave, but that Thursday night he was convinced that the best thing was to join the Bundesliga team. The England international, 30, He was going to travel to Munich on Friday morning to pass a medical examination and sign his contract, but when he was at the airport he had to stay on the ground.

Tottenham blocked Kane’s trip up to two times because at the last minute he decided to renegotiate the agreement with Bayern, despite the fact that they had already closed a transfer for more than 100 million euros. Fed up with the comings and goings, the player himself got on the private plane and gave the order to leave in a unilateral decision. Harry Kane and his wife finally left for Munich with Kane’s great anger at Tottenham. And this Saturday morning the English star passed a medical examination and signed his contract with Bayern, after a soap opera in which he went from not wanting to leave to leaving fed up with the maneuvers of Daniel Levy, the owner of the ‘spurs’.

From the plane… to the grass

And the thing does not end here. Kane was officially presented this Saturday early in the morning because in the afternoon he can already win his first title with Bayern, if his team wins the Super Cup in Germany against Leipzig, game in which it was not ruled out that he was summoned and even played. From the plane to the grass…

