There are the regrets of the summer market who have returned home. Take Mimmo Criscito: he was supposed to go to Toronto last March, then he postponed it for a few months, between June and July it seemed the happiness rediscovered after Genoa’s relegation. Instead, he’s already fed up, he’s terminated his contract, he wanted to forget the disastrous season that had led to his return to Serie B, also due to some less than brilliant performances and some decisive mistakes (for example the missed penalty in the derby). Now if Criscito hasn’t decided to quit there is a reason: at 36 he would like to lend a hand to his old Genoa who is puffing to regain paradise lost.