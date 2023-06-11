Transfer ticker: Does Davies leave Bayern? Advisor fuels speculation

Alphonso Davies should still play at Bayern for a long time. After the dismissal of sports director Salihamidzic, his advisor brings a change to a big club into play. Not the only bad news for Munich. All news in the transfer ticker.

Alphonso Davies is being courted by Real Madrid. The FC Bayern defender had actually already agreed with Munich about extending his contract, which ran until 2025, but the dismissal of sports director Hasan Salihamidzic changed the situation. Apparently so much that the only 22-year-old Canadian is seriously considering a transfer. His advisor Nick Huoseh says: “We had many good discussions with Hasan Salihamidzic. We were almost there. But then I got the news that everyone is gone at Bayern.”

And now? “We still have two years of contract with Bayern. We’ll wait and see how everything develops in the coming weeks,” said Huoseh: “We haven’t made a final decision yet. There is a lot of speculation – also about a summer change. We can’t confirm or deny anything at this time. We have to wait.”

The agent openly says that Real could be the club of choice. “Real are a big club, I’m a big fan. Real are a big name. When you hear rumors about your protégé, it makes you proud,” says Huoseh. But several factors played a role in a possible change: “The clubs have to come to an understanding, negotiate with each other. But Bayern must also be willing to sell the player. The player has to decide if he wants to change.”

Rice’s move to Bayern Munich is in danger of bursting

According to media reports, midfielder Declan Rice’s move to Bayern Munich is in danger of failing. There is no movement in the negotiations between the Bundesliga club, the 24-year-old English international and his club West Ham United, reports Sky. Arsenal are now the favorites to sign the midfielder, the English newspaper Telegraph reported.

Declan Rice won the Conference League with West Ham What: Action Images via Reuters

The Londoners should therefore be ready to invest 107 million euros for Rice. The 24-year-old, who is one of the absolute top performers at West Ham, has long been courted by international clubs. Club chairman David Sullivan recently confirmed that Rice would leave the club in the summer.

also read Aging healthy through fasting

He is also at the top of the list at Bayern Munich, and there is said to have been a meeting with coach Thomas Tuchel. Sky are now bringing AC Fiorentina’s Moroccan Sofyan Amrabat into play as a possible alternative to Rice. The Munich should therefore deal with the 26-year-old.

Neymar mourns the loss of Messi

Neymar was informed of his move before his previous team-mate Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami. Both last played together at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi’s contract expired. However, Neymar said nothing about his own future in an interview with the Brazilian offshoot of the North American professional basketball league NBA. It is unclear whether the offensive player, who has been injured for months, will stay with PSG.

In the interview, Neymar was sad about the departure of Messi, with whom he had already played at FC Barcelona and, in his own words, is good friends. “I’m sure Leo will change the league here in the States. The league will become much more popular,” said the attacker, who has been sidelined since February with an ankle injury: “Everyone should enjoy it and see him play, because unfortunately nothing lasts forever.”

Mallorca affair – Paderborn wants to continue with a coach

Second division club SC Paderborn has confirmed that they want to continue working with coach Lukas Kwasniok. “Yes. He is and will remain our coach,” said sports director Benjamin Weber in an interview with “Neue Westfälische” when asked whether the 41-year-old would lead the first training session on June 25 in preparation for the new season. Kwasniok was temporarily taken into custody in Mallorca at the end of May. Neither East Westphalia nor Kwasniok’s lawyer have given any information about the reasons.

After the incident in Mallorca, the head coach took a break from Paderborn’s last game of the season against 1. FC Nürnberg (0:1) and was represented by assistant coach Frank Kaspari. Kwasniok still has a contract in Paderborn until June 30, 2025. Club president Thomas Sagel said after the incident: “Of course, everyone involved wants the events to be clarified as quickly as possible. For us, even after the exchange with Lukas Kwasniok, the presumption of innocence still applies.”

How Werder Naby convinced Keita

The sensational signing of Naby Keita from Liverpool FC was only possible for Werder Bremen thanks to intensive efforts. According to Clemens Fritz, the 28-year-old’s free transfer “needed to be persuaded”, as Bremen’s head of professional football told the “kicker”. Coach Ole Werner introduced Keita to the Bremen game idea and explained what the club intends to do with the top player.

Werder Bremen succeeds in a spectacular transfer coup Werder Bremen have signed midfielder Naby Keita on a free transfer. Keita joined Liverpool in 2018 for a high transfer fee, but never really flourished in Jürgen Klopp’s team.

“Of course it’s clear that we can’t pay like Liverpool, and you can also assume that Naby wouldn’t have asked for his old salary,” said Fritz. A “good deal found” was found for both sides. “Naby doesn’t go beyond our financial framework, otherwise we wouldn’t have been able to make the transfer.”

The change is also related to another personality at Bremen. At the beginning of February, the North Germans signed squad planner Johannes Jahns, who had previously worked at Red Bull Salzburg. Keita also played there between 2014 and 2016 before moving to Leipzig. Jahns was involved in signing the talent at the time.

The odd photo of the Laimer signature

FC Bayern introduced Konrad Laimer as the first official signing of the season. But he signed it months ago, as has now been involuntarily revealed.