Transfer ticker: Nagelsmann could be coach of Paris next week

The search for a coach at French champions Paris Saint-Germain seems to be coming to an end. Julian Nagelsmann should only be concerned with details. Also: Borussia Dortmund is parting with a tempting business game. All transfer information here in the ticker.

If Julian Nagelsmann joins a new club, FC Bayern would not only save his salary, but would also be able to collect a transfer fee

Gis everything fast now? According to the French sports newspaper “L’Équipe”, Julian Nagelsmann (35) is expected to sign for Paris St. Germain next week. According to this, the coach, who was released at Bayern, is said to have already exchanged views on the squad with PSG sports director Luís Campos.

In addition to Nagelsmann, who is still under contract with Bayern, ex-Paris professional Thiago Motta (40) should also be a candidate for the Scheich club. His former coach Christophe Galtier (56) received 6 million euros in compensation for being kicked out. Nagelsmann was surprisingly dismissed from Bayern at the end of March when all three titles were still in there, and Thomas Tuchel (49) took over for him.

Bayern then dropped out of the cup and the Champions League, but still secured the eleventh German championship in a row in a heartbeat final on the last day of the Bundesliga. The only title this season. Bayern, then still with Nagelsmann, had thrown the Parisians out of the competition in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

BVB writes off Gündogan transfer

In addition to the BVB fans, those responsible for the club at Borussia Dortmund also briefly toyed with the return of national player Ilkay Gündogan (32, market value: 25 million euros). The contract of the Champions League winner (1-0 in the final against Inter Milan) expires this summer with Manchester City. His future is still uncertain. But it is now clear: Gündogan will not return to his former club Dortmund.

According to information from BILD, the Dortmund club bosses no longer see any chance of a transfer, despite an intensive exchange of ideas about the realization of a return campaign. Gündogan’s career options are too tempting: extension at Man City, change to desired club FC Barcelona or transfer within the Premier League to FC Arsenal. BVB would come into play at the earliest when all these opportunities were smashed. Utopian, as the Dortmunders have now learned from the closest Gündogan environment. The economic possibilities of the competition simply cannot be topped.

The fact remains: Gündogan (eleven goals this season) would have meant a quantum leap for the Terzic team as a midfield driver, leader and identification figure. However, BVB should have stretched as much as possible for his salary: Gündogan earns around 18 million euros per season in Manchester. As the BILD reports, there was even the idea of ​​luring Gündogan (born in Gelsenkirchen) back to the Ruhr area with an extremely lucrative follow-up contract for the time after his career.

Bellingham’s emotional farewell to Dortmund

After moving to Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham said goodbye to Borussia Dortmund with emotional words. “Borussia Dortmund has been the biggest part of my life for the past three years. I came as a 17 year old boy and I leave as a man. I can’t thank this club enough for everything they’ve done for me. The opportunities, the experiences, the ups and even the downs,” Bellingham wrote on Instagram.

The last contract details had previously been clarified by the clubs. BVB will receive 103 million euros as a fixed fee for the midfielder and will also receive bonus payments for the English national footballer up to a maximum total of around 30 percent of the fixed amount. The 19-year-old is to be officially presented in Madrid on Thursday afternoon. Bellingham has been given a contract with the top Spanish club until 2029. “I will always keep BVB in my heart and will never forget the impact the club’s values ​​had on my life. Once a Borusse, always a Borusse,” added Bellingham.

Kim is said to be a candidate for Bayern’s defense

FC Bayern is apparently interested in South Korean national defender Kim Min-jae. As reported by Sport1, the 1.90 meter tall defensive player has an exit clause for just under 50 million euros with the Italian champions SSC Naples. A sum that Munich could pocket if ex-world champion Lucas Hernández were to be sold. His French compatriot Benjamin Pavard could also leave Bayern this summer.

However, Premier League club Manchester United seems to have the better cards in the race for Kim, as several English media reports. The Korean is one of the climbers of the season and made it into the round of 16 with his national team at the World Cup in Qatar.

Coach Rehm cautious after returning to Waldhof

Coach Rüdiger Rehm does not want to commit himself to promotion as a goal after his return to the third division team Waldhof Mannheim. “There are many clubs that have goals in this league. Some also have conditions that are a bit better than ours,” said the 44-year-old to the “Mannheimer Morgen”: “We have to call on other topics to be more successful,” he demanded. “We don’t need to trumpet any goals. No big words, just prove yourself every week.”

Rehm, who played for Waldhof between 1997 and 2001, was presented on Monday as Christian Neidhart’s successor. The Mannheimers were a promotion candidate last season, but squandered the chance in the final spurt of the season. With SV Wehen Wiesbaden, Rehm had made it into the 2nd Bundesliga and with SG Sonnenhof Großaspach in the third division. Most recently he was head coach of FC Ingolstadt 04.

1860 Munich needs a new managing director

Managing Director Günther Gorenzel will leave TSV 1860 Munich at the end of the month at his own request. The third division club announced on Thursday that it was agreed that the contract would be terminated on June 30th. According to media reports, the 51-year-old Austrian is about to be hired in his home country as sports director for the first division club Austria Klagenfurt.

“I am now looking forward to my new task in my home country, which I will approach with the same joy and dedication,” said Gorenzel, according to the announcement. Gorenzel returned to Munich in a managerial position at the beginning of 2018. In the years before that he had already worked with interruptions in various functions for the club.