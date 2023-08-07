Transfer ticker: PSG has found a possible Mbappè replacement

Sport Transfer-Ticker

PSG have found a possible Mbappè replacement

Goncalo Ramos, still in Tricot from Benfica Lisbon

Paris Saint-Germain has reacted in the transfer saga about superstar Kylian Mbappé: Gonçalo Ramos is about to move to France. The Portuguese made everyone sit up and take notice at the World Cup. And: Bayern’s Yann Sommer is apparently in Milan for a medical check-up.

Paris Saint-Germain are about to sign Gonçalo Ramos. As reported by the Portuguese media on Monday, the 22-year-old attacker will initially be loaned out for a year from Benfica Lisbon. A purchase obligation of 65 million euros should then apply, and a further 15 million euros could be added through bonus payments.

The Portuguese soccer champions are already collecting 20 million euros in rental fees, which practically represent the first installment of the subsequent purchase amount.

Star striker Kylian Mbappé currently has no long-term future in Paris. The Frenchman is under contract until the end of next season and could then move on a free transfer. He had declared that he did not want to extend the contract with the French capital club. Since then there has been speculation about an immediate change. Paris are also said to be interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

With the departure of Ramos, Benfica coach Roger Schmidt loses his most accurate player. Ramos had scored 19 league goals last season. At the World Cup in Qatar, he surprisingly ousted Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting XI in the round of 16 against Switzerland and then scored three goals in a 6-1 win.

Wolfsburg boss criticizes Eindhoven

In the poker game about midfielder Aster Vranckx, Wolfsburg managing director Marcel Schäfer criticizes the Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. Earnie Stewart, Technical Director of PSV Eindhoven, had confirmed interest in the VfL Wolfsburg player to ESPN. “If a club is interested in what is legitimate, then you call the other club and don’t do it in public,” said Schäfer. “I have nothing to do with any club, not even PSV Eindhoven, because of Aster Vranckx.” Vranckx, who has returned from his Milan loan, is still under contract with VfL Wolfsburg until 2025.

Summer according to reports on the medical check in Milan

The expected move from goalkeeper Yann Sommer from FC Bayern Munich to Inter Milan could be perfect this Monday. According to reports in the Italian media, the previous goalkeeper of the German record champions arrived in Milan on Sunday evening. The obligatory medical check should take place there on Monday, after which the 34-year-old should sign his contract. A transfer fee of six million euros is under discussion.

The Swiss only came to Munich in winter to replace Manuel Neuer after his broken leg from Mönchengladbach. However, with a view to the EM 2024 in Germany, Sommer would still like to recommend himself as a regular goalkeeper with missions. This would not be guaranteed in Munich given Neuer’s intended return. The German national goalkeeper will not be completely fit again before the start of the new season. FC Bayern had recently loaned goalkeeper Alexander Nübel to VfB Stuttgart.

