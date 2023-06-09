Transfer ticker: Spectacular – Werder Bremen brings Naby Keita from Liverpool

Werder Bremen is working on the new squad after staying up. The club manages a real coup. Naby Keita, for whom Liverpool once paid 60 million euros, is moving to the Weser. All news in the transfer ticker.

Werder Bremen brings midfielder Naby Keita back to the Bundesliga from Liverpool FC. The club announced this on Friday. Since the LFC will not extend the expiring contract, Keita can move this summer on a free transfer. Still, it’s amazing that Bremen was able to pull off this coup.

“It’s obvious that there are many interested parties when a player like Naby Keita is on the market on a free transfer,” said sporting director Clemens Fritz were able to convince him of Werder. With his qualities, he will be a great asset to the team.”

The 28-year-old professional from Guinea switched from RB Leipzig to coach Jürgen Klopp’s club in 2018 for around 60 million euros, but never made the leap to become a regular in Liverpool. Now he says: “I was convinced by the discussions with those responsible, the environment and the game idea from Werder. The coach gave me a really good feeling and showed me that I can help the team.”

Official – FC Bayern presents Laimer

FC Bayern Munich has made Konrad Laimer’s transfer, which has been expected for months, official. As expected, the Austrian comes from RB Leipzig and has signed a contract with the German record champions until June 30, 2027, as the Munich team announced on Friday. “FC Bayern always have the highest goals – just like me: I’m in the right place here. I only exist with 100 percent,” said the 26-year-old. The midfielder joins Bayern on a free transfer. According to consistent media reports, his transfer to Munich should have been clear for several months.

How does coach Thomas Tuchel plan with him? One thing is clear: In the midfield headquarters, where Laimer would also be used, the competition at Bayern is enormous. In addition to Laimer, Joshua Kimmich (28), Leon Goretzka (28), Ryan Gravenberch (20), Marcel Sabitzer (29) and, depending on the system, Thomas Müller (33) and Jamal Musiala (20) are candidates for the two to three places in the starting XI.

Good for Laimer: Sabitzer was already on loan. Gravenberch has spoken of a change several times and is extremely dissatisfied with his short deployment times. Both are probably sales or rental candidates. But: Bayern is also interested in Declan Rice (24/Marktwerkt 80 million euros) from the newly crowned Conference League winners West Ham United. The England international is Tuchel’s absolute dream professional and would also be one for central midfield. Means: As a newcomer, Laimer will probably have to take a back seat and fight for the starting XI – especially if Rice should come as well.

New striker at Wolfsburg approaching

VfL Wolfsburg are on the verge of signing striker Vaclav Cerny from FC Twente Enschede. As the “Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung” and “De Telegraaf” reported, the Bundesliga club has already reached an agreement with the 25-year-old Czech. Now both clubs have to agree on the fee, which should be between six and seven million euros.

Cerny, who is currently fighting for a place in the European Conference League with FC Twente in the play-offs, has scored 15 goals this season. Before his time in Enschede, the Czech played for FC Utrecht and Ajax Amsterdam.

Frankfurt signs Knauff

Eintracht Frankfurt has apparently committed striker Ansgar Knauff from Borussia Dortmund. According to Sport1, the Hessians pay between four and five million euros to BVB for the 21-year-old who has been on loan so far. Additional bonuses could also be added.

From loan to permanent commitment: Ansgar Knauff (l.) Quelle: Getty Images

Knauff moved to Eintracht in January 2022 and then won the Europa League with the club. In the past Bundesliga season he played 24 games and scored one goal.

Kohfeldt new coach of KAS Eupen

Florian Kohfeldt is the new coach of the Belgian first division club KAS Eupen. This was announced by the club near Aachen on Thursday. “I’m looking forward to a new challenge. With KAS Eupen, I will get to know a foreign league for the first time,” the 40-year-old Kohfeldt was quoted as saying in the message. No information was given on the duration of the contract. The first official training under Kohfeldt should take place next week.

“We look forward to working with him and are convinced that Florian Kohfeldt will help us to achieve our ambitious goals,” said Andreas Bleicher, CEO of KAS Eupen. “With him as head coach, we want to improve the quality on the pitch.”

Rice is allowed to go

England international Declan Rice, allegedly being courted by Bayern Munich, will leave Premier League club West Ham United this summer. This was confirmed by West Ham chairman David Sullivan after the Hammers won the Conference League. “I think that should have been his last game,” Sullivan told talkSport on Thursday. West Ham beat Fiorentina 2-1 in the final in Prague on Wednesday night.

“We promised him that he could go. It pulls him away,” Sullivan said of Rice. “You can’t expect more from a man than he’s given this season. There comes a point when he has to move on and we have to get a replacement – ​​or several replacements.”

Sullivan said the club offered their star a salary of £200,000 a week a year and a half ago. “He refused.” Rice’s contract runs until 2025. According to media reports, the transfer fee should be around 140 million euros.

West Ham’s captain Rice after winning the Conference League Quelle: Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

The 24-year-old Rice, who is one of West Ham’s top performers and also wore the captain’s armband, has long been courted by international clubs. The midfielder went through the youth department of the east London club and made his professional debut in the 2016/17 season. He scored 15 goals in 245 games for the Hammers.