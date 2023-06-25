Football transfer ticker

VfB Stuttgart keeps an eye on the goalkeepers of FC Bayern

Status: 24.06.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow was not always convincing

Source: dpa/Tom Weller

FC Bayern has an oversupply of goalkeepers who don’t want to sit on the bench. One could now go to VfB Stuttgart. Also: Gladbach striker Thuram is about to move to Italy. All news in the transfer ticker.

VfB Stuttgart is looking for a new regular goalkeeper because neither Florian Müller (25) nor Fabian Bredlow (28) were able to fully convince in the past season. Müller’s move to SC Freiburg is also imminent.

The Swabians, who only avoided relegation to the second division in the relegation, could now find what they are looking for at FC Bayern. There Manuel Neuer returns to the squad after his injury and probably also to the goal. Which in turn should mean that Alexander Nübel, who was loaned to Monaco, should be looking for a new club just like Yann Sommer, who was hired as a new replacement in winter. Both do not see themselves as number two.

also read

According to “Bild”, both are now on the Stuttgart list of candidates. At Nübel, whose contract in Munich runs until 2025, only a loan deal would be an option. This could also be possible in the summer (same contract period). The Swiss summer wants to recommend itself for the European Championships next year so as not to lose its place in goal to Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel.

Thuram on the way to Italy

According to media reports, striker Marcus Thuram, who previously played for Borussia Mönchengladbach, will play for Inter Milan in the future. The 25-year-old Frenchman will complete the medical examinations early next week and then sign a contract until 2028, reported the “Gazzeta dello Sport”.

France striker Marcus Thuram

Source: dpa/Marius Becker

Thuram’s farewell from Mönchengladbach had been certain for a long time. Initially, there was talk of a possible engagement with Inter’s local rivals AC Milan. Thuram could replace former Bundesliga professional Edin Dzeko at Champions League finalists Inter. 37-year-old Dzeko joins Fenerbahce Istanbul.

Bremen striker to Regensburg

Striker Oscar Schönfelder leaves Werder Bremen and moves to second division relegated SSV Jahn Regensburg. The 22-year-old was loaned to Regensburg last season and no longer played a role in Werder coach Ole Werner’s plans. Schönfelder moved from Mainz to Bremen three years ago.

A new ten for HSV

Hamburger SV has found a new game designer. The 22-year-old Dutchman Immanuel Pherai signed a contract until 2027 from Eintracht Braunschweig.

also read

Schalke 04 brings Bielefeld

FC Schalke 04 have signed Bryan Lasme. The free transfer offensive player from second division relegated Arminia Bielefeld has a contract until June 30, 2027. The Frenchman has played in Bielefeld since 2012 and scored 12 goals in 61 games in the Bundesliga and second division for East Westphalia.

also read

Aging healthy through fasting

The 24-year-old is Schalke’s fourth signing after Marius Müller (FC Luzern), Paul Seguin (1. FC Union Berlin) and Ron Schallenberg (SC Paderborn 07). “Bryan brings a very exciting combination, especially for the flank: At 1.94 meters tall, his acceleration and his speed are extraordinary. He gives us even more variability in the offensive game,” said sporting director André Hechelmann.

also read