transfer to Inter, De Ketelaere arriving from Milan

As the start of the championship approaches, the transfer market gets to the heart with deals ever closer to conclusion. Surprisingly moving the big in market A league And… Atalanta. The Bergamo players are at the center of some negotiations that could upset the workforce of the Italian top teams.

Inter, Toloi or Demiral from Atalanta for defense

It starts with a sale. In defense, in fact, it is Demiral That Toloi they are no longer sure of staying in the nerazzurri. Both players are in the crosshairs of Marotta and therefore of Inter, who have not yet replaced Milan Skriniar passed to PSG.

Inter’s goal is to wait a little longer, in order to lower the demands of the Goddess. The feeling, however, is that Toloi both harder to buy, unlike Demiral which is no longer part of the technical projects of Atalanta.

🆕 READ ALSO: Inter, Scamacca overtakes everyone in attack

🔴⚫ De Ketelaere leaves Milan, idea of ​​Atalanta

Not only sales, the Bergamo players are also active on the incoming market and would have surprisingly had a sensational idea, which could even materialize very soon. The club wants to give Gasperini a quality shot forward: the dream is Charles De Ketelaere, AC Milan midfielder returning from a disappointing season. Atalanta’s goal is to take the 2001-year-old on loan with the right to buy to try and relaunch him.

Il Milan he would have already given the approval to the deal, but that of the player who is reflecting on the proposal arrived from Atalanta would be missing. The Goddess, however, will not wait long and expects an answer soon.

⚪⚫ Juventus, the dream remains Morata

Instead, Juventus’ search for a center forward who can adapt perfectly to Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 continues. Dusan Vlahovic is outgoing and a swap is being worked on with the Chelsea to bring in black and white Luke. Yet the gifts for the Juventus coach may not end there.

Under track Cristiano Giuntoli is working on trying to bring back Alvaro Morata in Turin. The Spanish striker has in fact always been a protégé of Max Allegri, who has always appreciated its qualities. This is not a primary objective, but above all in the last hours of the market the intention of the Juventus would be to try to sink the blow and snatch it from Atletico Madrid for approx 10 million euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

