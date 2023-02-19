Original title: Transfer vane: The three towns poach corners, Shenhua generals lose the main force of the relegation team and are disintegrated

Beijing time on February 20th, the transfer market of the Chinese Super League has gradually become lively recently. Last season’s champion Wuhan Three Towns also started their own way of signings. However, due to their own reasons, most of the main players in Guangzhou City chose to leave the team. It also made the team worse before the season. After Changchun Yatai lost Junior and Eric, the road to gun hunting was quite bumpy. The newly promoted Qingdao Manatee continued its official announcement rhythm. Not small.

The three towns poach Shenhua and two generals from Henan

The three towns of Wuhan have been in a state of silence since winning the championship last season. The only news is that the main striker Malcon was sold to the Jeddah Nationals. There is also no confirmed news for a long time, which also makes the fans of the three towns worry about the team’s offensive ability in the new season, not to mention that foreign players such as Davidson and Wallace still have the possibility of leaving the team.

However, just recently, the news of the signings of the three towns finally came out. According to domestic media reports, the three towns of Wuhan are poaching Shanghai Shenhua defender Wang Yi and Henan Songshan Longmen forward Feng Boxuan. Especially Shenhua defender Wang Yi, he has become the team’s main player in the second half of last season, and he can play two wing positions, which can enrich the three-back lineup of the three towns.

Wang Yi came from the U17 youth training of Juventus in Serie A. He resumed his Chinese nationality in August 2019. He joined Shenhua in the 2021 season and gradually grew into the main force of the team. He played 25 times for the team last season, scored 2 goals and contributed 64 times. Steals, ranking fourth in the steals list. After the contract expired at the end of last year, Shenhua originally wanted to renew the contract with Wang Yi, but the two sides did not reach an agreement. The player himself has already trained with Sanzhen, and the joining is only waiting for the official announcement.

As for Feng Boxuan, according to the Football News reporter, Feng Boxuan did not return to the team after the Henan team assembled. He is currently negotiating with Sanzhen and has great hopes of joining. Feng Boxuan played 28 times on behalf of the Henan team last season and contributed 1 goal and 1 assist. If he can join the team smoothly, I believe it will also be a good reinforcement for the strikers of the three towns.

The main force of Guangzhou City was lost or disintegrated

The current situation in Guangzhou City is very dangerous. The first problem to be solved is whether it can pass the admission. The club has no time to take care of the renewal of expired players. Therefore, most of the absolute main players of last season have chosen to leave the team and find another place. . Li Tixiang had already joined the Zhejiang team before, central defender Yi Teng is about to join Qingdao Manatee, and now captain Tang Miao will also move to Chengdu Rongcheng. Foreign aid Guilherme and others are also hopeless to return to the team. Guangzhou City, which desperately relegated last season, has a lineup Disintegrated, if the admission is approved, how to face the new season is still a problem.

Not only that, the current shareholding reform in Guangzhou City has also stagnated. The state-owned enterprise consortium headed by GAC does not want to bear the club’s previous salary debts. It is difficult to continue the shareholding reform. Will quit the Super League.

Yatai was rejected after chasing two foreign forwards

There is not much news about Changchun Yatai in this transfer window. The official website of Dezhuan previously showed that Costa Rica international Aguilar from the K-League had joined, but then Dezhuan deleted this information. I don’t know why. Recently, a number of Turkish media reported that Changchun Yatai from the Chinese Super League intends to pursue two strikers in the Turkish League, namely the Turkish Super League Fenerbahçe forward Dursan and the Turkish Samsun Sports forward Douglas Tankai.

Unfortunately, both players and their respective clubs rejected Changchun Yatai’s invitation. Among them, Dursan himself is not willing to go to China to play football, and he himself prefers to join Częstochowa from Poland; and Douglas -Tankai’s club Samsun Sports intends to sell the player, but they hope that Yatai can increase the offer of 1.5 million euros. Tankai is 29 years old and serves as a center forward. He has represented the team in 19 games this season. A, scored 9 goals and assisted 1 time.

After the end of last season, Changchun Yatai lost two attackers in succession, Junior and Eric. The former returned to Brazil, and the latter joined the Japanese League again. Therefore, the biggest problem for Yatai at this stage is the foreign aid candidates for the striker. After the two offers were rejected, I don’t know what Yatai plans to do.

Jinmen Tigers welcomes two strong players to join

Recently, news about the transfer of the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers has emerged one after another, mainly focusing on domestic aid. The team has assembled in Haikou on the 19th to prepare for the new season. Tianjin local media reporters revealed that Yu Yang, who has left Guoan, appeared in Jinmen In Tiger’s lineup, he will train with the team first. If he passes the inspection, he will most likely join in a free transfer. The arrival of Yu Yang, coupled with the joining of Han Pengfei before, also makes up for the vacancy left by Yang Fan after his loan expires. .

In addition, the captain of Wuhan Changjiang has basically decided to join Jinmen Tigers tomorrow. Since Wuhan Changjiang is disbanded, joining tomorrow will naturally not cost the transfer fee of Jinmen Tigers. The aid comes from the midfield, Han Pengfei, Guo Hao, tomorrow, plus Yu Yang who is training with the team, the targeted reinforcement is very obvious.

Recently, there is another Jinmen Tigers player who has attracted more attention. Veteran Zhou Tong has confirmed to join the New Zealand team Auckland City. Club Cup.

Chinese Super League newly promoted official announces Bosnia and Herzegovina international

Qingdao Manatee’s actions in the transfer window are really not small. The team officially announced the new coach, new coaching staff, and the joining of Ma Xingyu and Xu Dong within a week. Yesterday Manatee released another official announcement. Bosnian international Elvis Saric officially joined. Saric is a midfielder, has played in the K-League and the Saudi League, is familiar with Asian football, and represented the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team in 19 games and scored 1 goal in the world preliminaries, European preliminaries, UEFA Europa League and other competitions.

In addition to Saric, in the future we will soon wait for the official announcement of Guangzhou city defender Yi Teng joining Qingdao Manatee. The player himself has also come to Qingdao, and joining is only a matter of time. (DD)





