Transfers and rumors on June 20th: New movement at Havertz

The summer transfer window is slowly approaching: more and more potential changes are emerging. Transfer news and rumors on Bundesliga, Premier League, Serie A, Primera Division, Ligue 1 and the rest of international football from June 20th.

Neymar

So far, the assumption was that Neymar wanted to leave PSG this summer. Now, however, a rethink could take place for the Brazilian, namely if Luis Enrique were indeed to become the new coach of the French champions.

At least that’s what L’Équipe reports and refers to the previous successful cooperation between the two at FC Barcelona. Together they won the Champions League in 2015, among other things.

Kai Havertz

New movement is apparently coming this week in a possible transfer of Kai Havertz from Chelsea to Arsenal. The Daily Mail reports that the Gunners have reportedly made a new offer worth €70m.

Fabrizio Romano confirms this and speculates that both sides could end up agreeing on a transfer fee of around 76 million euros. In addition, there is the expectation that the transfer could be completed this week after the end of the international trips.

César Azpilicueta

Again something new from FC Bayern! Sport Bild wants to know that the Munich team not only considered Kyle Walker from Manchester City as a possible replacement for Benjamin Pavard, who was willing to change. Tuchel’s ex-Chelsea player César Azpilicueta is also said to be on the list.

Like Walker, he’s 33 and has just one year left on his contract. Like Walker, he is a leader who could play not only at right-back but also in a back three.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku’s long-rumored move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea is finally complete. This was officially announced by the Blues on Tuesday.

You can find more about the topic here!

Justin Kluivert

Is Justin Kluivert moving to the island? Romano reports that there are ongoing negotiations between Roma and AFC Bournemouth to sign the Dutchman on a permanent basis.

Most recently, Patrick Kluivert’s son was loaned to Valencia for a year. Another loan – he has already been loaned to Leipzig, Nice and Valencia – does not seem to be out of the question either. Kluivert’s contract in Rome runs until 2025.

Alexander Nuebel

Neither Alexander Nübel nor FC Bayern are aiming for the keeper to stay. This is reported by Sport1 and suggests that the club wants to sell the player in the summer, but want to include a buyback option in the transfer contract if possible.

It would also be possible to extend the contract, which runs until 2025, by a year, including another loan deal. In any case, it can be assumed that Nübel will return to Munich in mid-July and start training there. However, a departure by August at the latest remains likely.

Nübel was last loaned to AS Monaco for two years because he did not get a chance behind Manuel Neuer, who should remain number one under Thomas Tuchel.

Bernardo Silva

Romano reports that Bernardo Silva remains PSG’s number one transfer target. And that should also be the case if Luis Enrique is committed as a coach.

The general impression is that Silva will not move to a Saudi club, but PSG should not expect friendly prizes from Manchester City either. The Portuguese’s contract with City runs until 2025.

Son Heung-Min

Is Ex-Leverkusen Son Heung-Min’s time in Europe coming to an end? According to ESPN, Al Ittihad offers around 60 million euros plus bonuses for the Korean from Tottenham Hotspur.

In addition, Son is said to have a salary of around 30 million euros a year. Most recently, Son revealed to TV Chousun that he “suffered a lot” during the past season. He played with a hernia for a long time and didn’t show his usual strong performances. His contract with Spurs runs until 2025.

matthew kovacic

Mateo Kovacic’s move from Chelsea to Manchester City, which has been circulating for a long time, is said to be nearing completion, as Fabrizio Romano reports.

Accordingly, City initially offered 25 million euros in transfer fee, while Chelsea should demand 30 million euros.

City has long since agreed with the player. Only a signing of Declan Rice, who is probably going to Arsenal, would probably thwart this move.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen appears to be no longer for sale. Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached with the striker to extend his contract by two years until 2027.

You can find detailed news on the subject here!

Rasmus Höjlund

Manchester Untied’s search for a striker is as successful as FC Bayern’s these days. Both are said to be linked to Atalanta Bergamo’s Rasmus Höjlund. So far without success.

According to The Telegraph, Atalanta want at least €94m for Höjlund, and it’s doubtful United will be willing to spend the amount on a 20-year-old who has so far been seen as more of a talent than a ready-made striker.

Mason Mount

United are also keenly interested in Chelsea’s Mason Mount, but progress is slow on that front too.

Chelsea have turned down an offer of around €47m for Mount, according to a report by the Telegpraph.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Rumor has it that Bayern Munich are interested in the return of midfielder Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg. If so, the task will probably not be easy.

As Tuttomercato reports, Atletico Madrid are also said to be interested in the Tottenham Hotspur player. However, Atleti have not yet conducted any serious negotiations.

Kylian Mbappe

Where will Kylian Mbappé play in 2024 – or maybe in 2023? The question remains open. But we now know where he won’t play.

Pep Guardiola said of Mbappé’s personnel: “We will not sign Kylian Mbappé. He will not join Man City – you all know where he wants to go anyway…”. Guardiola certainly meant Real Madrid, which is now an open secret.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane’s future is still open. The much sought-after star striker from Tottenham Hotspur – Bayern, Manchester United and Real Madrid are said to have all been interested – still has a contract until 2024, but so far there has been little movement in this personnel.

Now he should be at the top of PSG’s wish list, as reported by Le Parisien. There he should be the big star purchase of the summer. That said, Paris isn’t on the island either, given Alan Shearer’s realistic all-time goalscoring record, Kane would like to stay…

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Ex-Dortmund player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to leave Chelsea and is said to leave Chelsea as well. The only question is where he could go.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Gabonese has multiple offers from Saudi clubs. Open end.

Judge Ziyech

Ziyech is also on the sell list at Chelsea. And while interest in him in Europe seems to be limited at the moment, the trail could lead to Saudi Arabia again.

Romano reports that Ronaldo club Al Nassr should be interested in the Moroccan. However, further details are not known.

moises caicedo

Interested parties are queuing for Moisés Caicedo (21) from Brighton. However, it won’t be cheap. According to the Daily Mail, the Seagulls have already turned down a €70m offer from Chelsea.

Brighton therefore demand at least 94 million euros for the central midfielder. Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be interested, but Bayern have also been linked with him at one point.

Christophe Galtier

Christophe Galtier hasn’t even been officially sacked by PSG yet but is already being linked with other clubs. One of them is said to be Olympique Marseille, as reported by La Provence.

Galtier comes from Marseille and played for OM at the time. He is said to be one of the candidates for the coaching job at OM, another is the Spaniard Marcelino. Both could therefore follow Igor Tudor, who left the club of his own volition.

Edson Alvarez

The Mexican is the absolute dream solution for the black and yellow, now BVB is said to have made an initial offer of 30 million euros at Ajax Amsterdam.

The 25-year-old definitely wants to finish second in the Bundesliga last season and is said to have already rejected other clubs, Ajax is demanding around 45 million euros. According to the picture, a change is likely, but could still drag on.

Morten Hjulmand

If the change of the Ajax star still bursts, Hjulmand from Lecce should be a hot topic at BVB. The Danish national player (12 caps) would be much more affordable with a rumored transfer fee of 15 million euros.

© getty

For weeks, even months, there have been rumors about BVB’s interest in Real Valladolid’s Spanish right-back jewel.

But Dortmund are said to be one of 30 teams vying for the services of the 18-year-old, and BVB probably does not want to pay the 20 million euros requested by Valladolid. The deal is said to be in danger of failing.

Warren Zaire-Emery

BVB is also said to be interested in PSG talent Zaire-Emery. But Liverpool FC should also be hot for the 17-year-old midfielder, according to the picture, the French international will probably not end up with the black and yellow.

Felix Finish

Another name that appears on the transfer list of the picture is that of the German international Felix Nmecha. The 22-year-old from VfL Wolfsburg should cost around 15 to 20 million euros.

According to Sky, Dortmund are in talks about changing the midfielder, according to information from transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, BVB should “absolutely want to sign him”.

Kim Min Jae

Kim Min-Jae’s commitment to FC Bayern continues to take shape. RMC has now made the details of Munich’s offer to SSC Napoli public.

Accordingly, Bayern would lure the central defender with a five-year contract and an annual salary of 17 million euros gross. The Korean’s advisor is said to have received a commission of 15 million euros.

In addition, the exit clause amounts to 47 million euros and not, as initially assumed, to 50 million euros. However, this should only apply until the second week in July.

FC Bayern is reportedly in pole position in the tug-of-war over Kim, in which Manchester United and Newcastle United are also said to be interested. The 26-year-old is expected to fill the gap in Lucas Hernández and Benjamin Pavard’s likely departures.

Jurrien Timber

Central defender Jurrien Timber is likely to jump to the island. Arsenal have now made an initial offer for the Ajax player which is said to be in the €35m range, according to The Athletic.

However, Ajax should demand at least 58 million euros. However, the Gunners have apparently already agreed on a contract with Timber.

Inter Miami

Inter Miami are currently promoting three new players on social media. Who is it? So Lionel Messi is likely to be one of them, especially since according to team owner Jorge Mas he will already make his Inter debut against Cruz Azul on July 21.

It’s open to anyone who comes along. However, according to recent rumours, Messi’s former teammate Sergio Busquets could be one of the other newcomers.

