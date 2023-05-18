Transfers: Bilal Boutobba passes his medical examination with Clermont

It was in the pipeline, it should be done in the next few hours. At the end of the contract with Niort (L2), Bilal Boutobba should indeed play for Clermont next season. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder must pass his medical examination this Thursday in Paris before committing to the Auvergne club.
The two parties would have agreed on the basis of a three-year contract, plus an optional additional year. Boutobba has scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists over the past two seasons with the Chamois. Provisional statistics, since he still has three Ligue 2 days left to play before the end of the 2022-2023 financial year.