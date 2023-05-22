Transfers FC Barcelona | Al-Hilal wants Mané and Hazard as Messi’s teammates

The Belgian has a contract with Real Madrid until 2024 and Los Angeles Galaxy is also behind him

The Senegalese would not enter into Tuchel’s plans, but Sadio Mané hopes to continue at Bayern

While Al-Hillal dreams of convincing Leo Messi for next season, the Arab club does not stop there and look for other famous footballers to assemble a team around the Argentine.

The last two names to sound are those of Eden Hazard and Sadio Mané, who are added to that of Hugo Lloris under sticks, another of the objectives.

FootMercato explains that the Real Madrid player has a contract until 2024 and would think about a change of scenery, but in winter he was approached by another Saudi club, Al Nassr, when Rudi Garcia was still the coach, and no agreement was reached.

tricky goals

He is also behind the Belgian Los Angeles Galaxy, from Major League Soccer and for sure Real Madrid would have no problem in negotiating a transfer, taking into account the poor performance that Hazard has given in the white team.

Bringing in Sadio Mané will not be an easy goal for Al-Hilal either. The striker, in this case, wants to stay at his current club, Bayern Munich, despite the fact that his first season at the Bavarian club has been disappointing -12 goals in 38 games and many conflicts- and not counting for a Thomas Tuchel who, on the other hand, is also highly questioned.