According to AS, representatives of the English club met with De la Peña, the midfielder’s agent, three weeks ago.

They would have sent him the wish to sign him and the importance he would have in the project, giving him star status and a million-dollar contract

Chelsea have gotten down to work to sign Gavi. As reported by Diario AS, the English club wants to take advantage of the fact that the Barça midfielder does not have a professional record and that, if Barça does not solve the ‘fair-play’ problems, he can be released in June to incorporate him at zero cost.

The aforementioned media outlet explains that the operation would already be underway and that three weeks ago emissaries from Chelsea met in Madrid with ivan de la penayour representative, to have a first contact.

In that meeting, the representation of the English club, with Christopher Vivell –sports director- in the lead, they conveyed to the player the wish to sign him and explained the importance it would have in his future project, giving him the status of star of the team.

According to the same information, the meeting was very satisfactory for both parties and they would have agreed to continue advancing. Chelsea would be preparing a multimillion-dollar contract for him and a first transfer if he finally arrives with a letter of freedom.