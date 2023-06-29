Transfers FC Barcelona | Dembélé confirms that he stays at Barça!

29/06/2023

The player will not activate his release clause and will continue in the Barça team

He has a contract until 2024 and the two parties are still negotiating his renewal

The forward of the FC Barcelona, Ousmane Dembelewill continue under the command of Xavi Hernández next season. The player will not activate his release clause, valued at 50 million euros, and will continue in the team.

The French, who He has a contract until June 30, 2024He blindly trusts the project of the Egarense coach and his desire is to continue the next campaign. This has been made known to the club in a meeting between the player’s representative, Moussa Sissoko, and the sports director, Deco.

The former Dortmund player is convinced that the culé project is on the right track and his wish is to win the Champions League in a reasonable short period of time. The two parties are still negotiating to reach an agreement to extend his contract beyond next year: the club’s intention is to tie him up until 2027.

The France international extended his contract for two more seasons last summer. Xavi’s arrival on the bench was key: he trusted him from the outset and his evolution, despite the injuries, has been positive. The player is happy in Barcelona and his objective is to win more titles as a Barça player.

So the decision is made. Dembélé follows the orders of Xavi Hernández and his ability to overflow, drive with both legs and hit from mid-distance endorse him as an important player. the debate is over.