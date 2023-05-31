Transfers FC Barcelona | ‘L’Equipe’ assures that Messi will be a Barça player via Inter Miami!

The French newspaper points out that Barça and Inter Miami are studying an association that would end Leo on loan

Messi would sign for the Americans and play on loan at FC Barcelona

New script twist in Operation Leo Messi. Barça, which is still waiting for the approval of the LaLiga Viability Plan to find out if he will be able to sign or not next season, he would be weaving a strategy with Inter Miami to make possible the return of the Argentine to Barcelona.

Always according to the information of ‘L’Equipe’, blaugranas and americans want to close an agreement in which Messi He would sign for the MLS franchise and play for FC Barcelona from 6 to 18 months on loan, so he could form part of the culé squad next season at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, thus confirming Leo’s long-awaited return as blaugrana player.

From L’Equipe they point out that for Leo it would be an option that would make a lot of sense, since would allow him to continue playing at the highest level in Europe until the Copa América 2024to close the circle with the club of his life, before going to play in the United States.

In the last few hours SPORT had been able to confirm that the Argentine player wanted to close his future as soon as possible and that the firm offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal is not the only one he has on the table.