The English team intends to make two ‘bomb’ signings in the next transfer market to continue promoting the project led by coach Erik ten Hag

Among the names of big soccer stars who are dreaming of joining the ‘red devil’ next season, there is a Barça footballer

He Manchester United wants to continue taking steps to become one of the great teams in Europe again. The English set He intends to make two ‘bomb’ signings in the next transfer market to continue promoting the project led by the technician Erik ten Hag.

Several are the names of great soccer stars who are dreaming of joining the ‘red devil’ next season‘, among them, that of the Barça footballer, Frenkie de Jong.

The desire of the Dutch coach of the Manchester United in being able to count on the midfielder in their ranks. Ten Hag and Of Jong already coincided in the Ajax, where the midfielder was a key piece in the game system.

Now, it seems that the role of the international footballer with the Netherlands in the Barça team has changed and has already consolidated in the midfield ‘culé’. Definitely, It will not be an easy task for the leaders of Manchester United to get the Dutch player out of the Spotify Camp Nou.

Other names that sound to strengthen the English team are Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. All of them contrasted and important players in their clubs and for which United will have to pay a large amount of money if they want to get his services.