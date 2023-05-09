Home » Transfers FC Barcelona | Neymar breaks with PSG and lets himself be loved by Barça
The future of the Brazilian striker points again to a hasty exit this summer

According to ‘ESPN’. the footballer is prepared to leave the club despite having four years left on his contract

Neymar JR seems closer and closer to crossing the exit gate of Paris Saint-Germain. His intention seems clear, and it is that The Brazilian’s desire is to leave the club in search of a new destination, according to ‘ESPN’. Among its options, there is one that is far above the others.

Barcelona. The Camp Nou. It is the only team in Spain that Neymar wants to hear about and for which he is willing to make an effort. According to this information, the Brazilian He is convinced by the idea of ​​dressing as a blaugrana again and return to the club from which he left in 2017.

What would Neymar’s return to Barça be like?

However, for now Barça’s position seems clear: it is not on the list of priorities. On a financial level it is practically unthinkable that the Brazilian and Leo Messi return at the same time. To put a contract of the magnitude of Neymar’s within the limits of financial ‘fair play’ it seems impossible.

Beyond a dreamed and unlikely return to Barça, Neymar has other ways in the event that the Barcelona group continues in its thirteen and is not inclined to make him an offer.

Your options away from Spain

In spite of his injuries and his irregularity, Neymar still maintains a certain status in Europe. In the Premier he has two open options: Chelsea, Manchester United and even Newcastle. They are teams that want to strengthen their squads with a ‘star’ capable of raising the level of the squad to the top of the league, and the Brazilian is a profile that fits their interests.

Neymar Manchester United

Any of the three could come close to the economic claims of the Brazilianwho has a contract with the Parisian team until 2027. The economic power of the Premier fits what Neymar means.

Todd Boehly, owner of the ‘blues’, has met Nasser Al-Khelaïfi on more than one occasion to talk about the possibility of formalizing a transfer for Neymar.

