Transfers FC Barcelona – The three South American operations that Barça has in progress

Vitor Roque, who has the OK from Xavi, is the desired ‘9’, Fabricio Díaz likes him and there is a preferential option for Ángelo Gabriel

Barcelona will make a move when the League defines what margin of Financial Fair Play the club has for next season

Barça has three South American jewels under control. And, in the coming weeks, when the League, which he presides over with an iron hand Javier Tebasdetermine what will be the Financial Fair Play that the blaugrana club will have for the 2023-24 season, the technical secretariat will get to work to define what it will do with Vitor Roque, 18-year-old center forward from Ath. Paranaense; Fabricio Diaz, a 20-year-old Uruguayan midfielder from Liverpool Montevideo; and Angelo Gabriel, 18-year-old left-handed winger for Santos FC.

Vitor Roque, the ‘9’ that Xavi wants

Vitor Roque, the ‘9’ of Ath. Paranaense that Barça wants to sign | Cahuê Miranda

‘Tigrinho’ is the center forward chosen to partner with Robert Lewandowski at Barça 2024. He has passed all the filters of the technical secretariat and has the endorsement of Xavi Hernández himself, who would be delighted with hiring him.

To finalize the arrival of the ‘9’ in fashion in South American football (his performances in the Libertadores at just 18 years of age are impressive), it will be necessary to start conversations with Ath. paranaense.

His transfer price will be around 30 million euros (It must be taken into account that Real Madrid paid 35 million to Palmeiras for Endrick). Barça will need deferred payment insurance and a reduction in the transfer price to increase the mandatory bonuses.

Vitor Roque, who will be called up by Brazil to play the U-20 World Cup in Argentina in May, awaits Barça’s movement. When the time comes ‘H’ will push the unspeakable to end up in Xavi’s team.

Fabricio Díaz, the midfielder of the future

Fabricio Díaz, the Uruguayan midfielder that interests Barça | ON

His great performance in the South American U-20 tournament, where Uruguay finished as runner-up, confirmed the good reports that the Blaugrana scouts had about this midfielder with the arrival and profile of Barça. The starting price of him is around 6 million euros. And, in principle, he would start at Rafa Márquez’s Barça Atlètic.

Barcelona sees Fabricio Díaz with the ability to reach the first team in a short space of time. The pivot’s agent has already been to the club’s offices in the Ciutat Esportiva de Sant Joan Despí and knows first-hand the blaugrana’s interest. Other European clubs are pushing hard for him.

The next challenge for Fabricio Díaz will be the U-20 World Cup in Argentina where he will once again be the captain of La Celeste as he already did in the South American-20 in Colombia

Ángelo Gabriel, the winger that Barça has blocked

Ángelo Gabriel, the left-handed winger of Santos that Barça has under control | SFC

Barcelona continues to have a preferential right of first refusal over this very technical left-footed winger, from Santos FC, 18 years old. In January, the technical secretariat was about to close it when Dembélé was injured in Montilivi, but in the end, it was decided to allocate all the resources to the registration of Gavi as a first team player.

angelo gabriel he will leave Santos in this next hiring window. He has offers from the Premier League (he’s already been very close to Nottingham Forest). By the time one is made, Barcelona will have to decide what to do with this promising striker who already has experience in the Copa Libertadores and the Sudamericana.