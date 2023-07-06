Transfers FC Barcelona – Vitor Roque continues to improve his offensive records

06/07/2023 and las 05:02 CEST

‘Tigrinho’ gave an assist in the defeat of ‘Furacao’ against Flamengo (2-1) in Maracana, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

The ‘9’ that Barça wants has been participating in key offensive actions for six consecutive games, with six goals and two assists

Vitor Roque left his mark in the Maracana. He was unable to score against Flamengo, which has the best squad in South America, but gave the assist to Augustine Canobbio in the Ath goal. Paranaense in the defeat by the minimum (2-1) in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

‘Tigrinho’ saw his goalscoring sequence cut short, as he had seen the goal for five consecutive games, in which he had scored six goals, in the best streak of his short professional career, and had given an assist. However, he showed that, at 18 years old, he is a value that is on the rise and that he is there to play and make a difference in the most difficult matches.

This time, he assisted his team’s goal, in a play in which, being in a situation of inferiority, he went to close combat with the Chilean pivot, Eric Pulgar. He won the game from above and, with his head, enabled the Uruguayan Canobbiowho surpassed the goalkeeper from below Matheus Cunha to set the 0-1. It was an action in which the future Barça striker displayed all his physical potential and one of his differential points: never give up a ball for lost.

An ultra-defensive ‘Furacao’ held his own during the first half, but, after the break, Flamengo, who leads Jorge Sampaolihe turned the score around with a very childish penalty committed by madson about Arrascaetawhich transformed Pedroand, later, in a header from Bruno Henrique. Everything, however, was left open for the return that will be held in a week at the Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.

Vitor Roquewho played a very exhausting game, expanded his offensive records. There are already 21 goals and now six assists, since January when the season began in South Americain which he has won the South American Sub-20 with Brazil and the Paranaense Championship, with his club.

The young striker will have the weekend to recover from the sequence of matches since he will not travel to Fortaleza, to play the Brasileirao matchday 14 match, because he saw the third yellow card against Palmeiras and will serve a one-match suspension.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

